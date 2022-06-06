Well, they’re not lakes. Just ponds. The farm land at Southern Arkansas University has some fairly big ponds. The largest is located in the middle of the pasture on the east side of the campus, but it’s below the line of sight of the roads and trails, so few people see it. There are a couple of ponds on the north side of the bypass near Story Arena. They are favorite watering holes for the campus cattle. There’s also a pond between Story Arena and the KVMA radio tower that traveling waterfowl like to visit. The two campus ponds that are familiar to most of the public are the Duck Pond near the tennis courts, and the Armory Pond near the Engineering Building, which used to be the National Guard Armory. Being exceptionally bored on Saturday, we made a quick trip to the Armory Pond. Our plan was to release anything we might catch as we were more in the mood for catching than cleaning. The Armory Pond (some insist on calling it the Engineering Pond, but give it up) is the site for many fishing derbies. We thought there was a chance to catch a catfish there. There was already a small group fishing the pond and we watched it haul in a couple of cats. From across the pond we could make out the distinctive voice of our friend, Dr. Daniel McDermott. Having no luck fishing, we walked over to say hello. Dr. McDermott was fishing with Dr. Jeremy Chamberlain and a group of younger fishermen. They had collected a nice string of five catfish. Evening was coming but Daniel explained that the day of the two SAU biologists was about to get started. They were heading to an area lake for a nighttime roundup of water snakes. As it happens, we had scheduled for Sunday publication an article about the two scientists and a grant they received. CLICK HERE to read the story. The short summary is that they’re studying the immune system of snakes. It may be that snakes can provide science with a better model for the study of immunity factors than do traditional lab mice. We wished them success with their research but did not volunteer to join in the nighttime snake hunt.
The Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia is suing a Louisiana company over a leaky roof. It seeks a $75,000 judgment against Pro Set, Inc., of Monroe, LA, and its owner, Tom Leaverton. The club is alleging breach of contract regarding a 2018 agreement to waterproof the club’s roof, for which the club paid almost $36,000. According to a court document, in late 2020 and early 2021 the club made several appeals to Pro Set to fix the problems and the company promised to do so. But, the club is claiming that Pro Set failed to follow through. The case in Columbia County’s Civil Division is 14CV-2002-139-6.
You know, if Magnolia had gone ahead and built that aquatic center when it was proposed a few years ago, we would have been enjoying it for the past couple of years. All of the people who tell us they’re not going out of town for a vacation could be using it for a cool break. On the other hand, gasoline prices would likely be cancelling out any inbound tourism that was projected. Of course, the whole idea behind such a facility was to serve as an amenity for our local citizens first. And there would be no concerns about alligators.
People who appreciate the recent success of the Magnolia boys basketball team compare it with the Panthers’ glory years in the early-to-mid 1970s. Those teams were coached by Richard Miller. So, there was a strong reaction locally to the news Sunday that Coach Miller had passed away in Jackson, MS at the age of 78. He was the basketball coach during our high school years so we can easily imagine him shouting instructions to the very talented Magnolia basketball players of that era. He will certainly be remembered as one of the most successful coaches in Magnolia sports history. CLICK HERE to see the obituary.
Lots of jobs available in the Magnolia School District. A few, but by no means all, of the positions at the following link have been filled. This is a good opportunity to bring some of our Magnolia and SAU graduates back to Magnolia. CLICK HERE to see the list.
Ten years ago, we reported high interest in home security devices following a homicide two weeks earlier at a home on North Dudney Street. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Murphy USA has opened the rebuilt fueling station and convenience store in front of Walmart in Magnolia. The store has both a service window and provides merchandise for walk-in customers.
Aerojet Rocketdyne is trying to fight off a hostile takeover attempt being waged by its own executive chairman, Warren Lichtenstein. The rest of the company’s top management is urging shareholders to approve its proposed slate of independent directors, supported by CEO Eileen Drake.
Our friend and world-class food connoisseur Field Walsh at TXKToday.com tells us that Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is coming to TEXarkana. The company will remodel the former Pizza Hut at 2903 Richmond Road.
