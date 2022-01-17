Some things we are told stick with us through the years. Something we were told years ago by a then-new national officer of the Nature Conservancy had to do with why its land conservation efforts were important. His answer boiled down to “humans are dumb, but we’re getting smarter.” Protecting land and the plant and animal species they contain is evidence that we’re getting smarter. Wouldn’t we feel stupid, our Nature Conservancy interview subject said, if we learned that a species that we paved over with a parking lot could have provided us with a cancer cure? Indeed. So, we were happy to publish last week an article about Arkansas landowners getting involved in efforts to protect the habitats of the Northern Bobwhite, Henslow's and LeConte's sparrows, the Red-cockaded Woodpecker, and the Louisiana Pine Snake. Now, we admit to spending little time in the woods. But yeah, we’ll say it: You’d have to be morally bankrupt to say that the continued existence of other species on our planet doesn’t matter. It does matter, in ways people can’t even imagine. CLICK HERE to read more about the area conservation efforts. We remember the wonder that exploded across our state and nation with a report that specimens of the ivory-billed woodpecker – thought to be extinct – had been spotted in eastern Arkansas. It created a mini tourism boom. So, there’s sadness in the news today that a comment period has been opened to delist the ivory-billed woodpecker from the national list of endangered and threatened wildlife due to extinction. This does matter.
The only real issue in the race for lieutenant governor of Arkansas should be how quickly the office can be abolished, and what an individual candidate is willing to do to bring that about. There are two job functions of the office. The first is to preside over the State Senate with a tie-breaking vote. This would seem unnecessary when the 35-member Senate is composed of 27 members from Party A, 7 members from Party B, and 1 independent. The second requirement is to have a heartbeat in case the governor loses his, or hers. Both are functions can easily be transferred to a sitting member of the State Senate.
The 0.6 inches of snow we recorded early Sunday made the entire exercise something only worth looking at from the porch. There were places in Arkansas that experienced heavy snowfall, just not here. However, since we did actually record snow, it means our readers were right last month when almost 37 percent predicted that Columbia County would receive up to 2 inches of snow. About 27 percent predicted no snow. About 12 percent are holding out for a disaster equal to what we experienced last February.
Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There may be some, but we haven’t been notified of any official commemoration of this day locally.
There was a rare Arkansas sighting of Sen. Tom Cotton on Sunday at a rally in Little Rock. He’s otherwise been keeping a low profile after a couple of bizarre incidents last week. In the first incident, Cotton sent letters to many Arkansas public officials, warning them to be wary of possible attempts by the Chinese Community Party “to use state and local officials to influence my work in the Senate.” It’s his way of implying that anyone who disagrees with him is a Communist. Oh, Tom, that kind of thinking went out with Joseph McCarthy (if that name is outside your life experience, look it up.) The second incident was a shoe-drop incident to the first. The Reuters news agency had a broad story on Thursday about attempts by various nations, including Russia, to infiltrate the government of Denmark to influence political action in the northern Atlantic -- specifically, Danish-administered Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The story cites a 2019 letter that was sent to Cotton. The Danish government claims that the letter was likely created by Russian agents that wanted to spark discord between the U.S. and Denmark (traditional allies) over the future of the strategically important north Atlantic. The letter to Cotton, which claimed to be from Greenland’s foreign minister, said that a Greenland independence movement was forming. Cotton later proudly said that he was the person who encouraged ex-president Trump to propose a U.S. purchase of Greenland, which is not for sale. Let this sink in: Arkansas’ junior senator got punked by agents of Vladimir Putin.
The Faroe Islands. A strange place between the United Kingdom and Greenland that keeps popping up. In the film “No Time to Die,” James Bond is on an island between Russia and Japan when he is killed. The actual filming location was Kalsoy Island, part of the Faroe Islands chain.
Maybe next year, ‘Boys.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.