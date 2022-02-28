Arkansas’ best Class 4A basketball teams will be in Magnolia this week for their state tournament at Panther Arena. With both Magnolia teams highly ranked, there will be heavy attention from Magnolia fans. We’re trusting that all of our residents and businesses will show our thousands of visitors a hearty welcome and all consideration. These people are our guests, and we want them to feel welcome in our home.
News reached us this weekend about the death of Marilyn Cox Mitchell, 67. She died last Sunday in Little Rock. She was raised in Waldo and Magnolia. Her newspaper career was launched at the Banner-News of Magnolia in the mid 1970s. She moved on to the Shreveport Times and Monroe News-Star-World and went into the top management of the Hattiesburg American and Montgomery Advertiser. We’re confident that Marilyn would appreciate a description of her as being one tough ‘ole newspaper broad. When we knew her, she indeed had a temper but there was never a doubt that her inspiration was a desire for improved performance. Our best to her family at this difficult time.
If your industry in Magnolia that hasn’t updated your website in three years, you should re-evaluate your marketing. You know who you are.
We’re hoping that winter weather is over but March is notorious for surprises.
We read a story over the weekend that said a poll learned that 40 percent of Americans have taste-tested the food of their pets. Frankly, that figure was more than we could stomach so we’ve launched our own poll on the topic.
Also over the weekend, we posted an article about a grant program that seeks to improve the competitiveness of Arkansas specialty crops. The application period is likely too narrow to attract much local interest, but we published it anyway. We simply hope that more Columbia County and South Arkansas residents will take on the task of growing more fruit and nut trees – if not for commercial purposes, at least for the enjoyment and appreciation of family and friends in the years to come. Having more pecan and peach trees in South Arkansas would be a good thing. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Ten years ago, we reported that Southwestern Energy was excited about the prospects for oil in the Lower Smackover Brown Dense, and planned to maintain a steady drilling program. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Arkansas’ junior U.S. senator, Tom Cotton, suffered Sunday through an embarrassing performance on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos. Republican senators and other office holders, including Cotton, are now forced into a 180-degree turn as Russia continues its ruthless attack on Ukraine. Cotton and Sen. John Bozeman both voted against military aid to Ukraine. Neither Cotton nor Bozeman spoke out when support for Ukraine was removed from 2020 Republican Party platform. And on Sunday – after being given four chances by Stephanopoulos to do so – couldn’t bring himself to admit that ex-President Trump’s assessment of Vladimir Putin as “smart” and “savvy,” and that NATO and the United States are “dumb” might be wrong. Cotton’s support for Ukraine comes late.
Found on Twitter:
Many passengers from the Trump Train
Now find themselves trying to feign
Support for a nation,
They left at the station,
When they derailed support for Ukraine.
The Arkansas Supreme Court last week denied Matthew Ryan Elliott’s motion for the appointment of counsel as he continues to fight his life sentence for the murder of Brittani Pater in 2000.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.