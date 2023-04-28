We’ll admit that we’re among the least-qualified people on the planet to express an opinion about college basketball, and the ends and outs of who should play for which team, and why. We confess that our way of thinking about what college sports should be is antiquated, and may not even have in fact existed. But regarding Derrian Ford and his decision to transfer out of the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball program: He’s certainly the greatest player to ever wear a Magnolia Panthers basketball uniform, and by all accounts, he’s one of the best human beings this community has ever produced. Magnolians appreciate all of that, and are grateful for it. We think in three, 10 or 50 years, we’re still going to be grateful for it.
All the same, it’s not too much to expect that a college team with “Arkansas” in the name might reasonably be expected to have a few Arkansas players on the roster. The number at Fayetteville is dwindling. We expect that should Eric Musselman still be there when the next great basketball player rises from South Arkansas, he can save himself and the recruit a lot of trouble by recruiting elsewhere.
We’re looking into a crystal ball. It’s 2026. Derrian Ford is a senior playing in a game that matters against the Razorbacks. We see either a big blocked shot or tip in – or maybe both – that shatters Arkansas fans everywhere.
PanthersTV is a great video streaming service offered by the Magnolia School District. It allows people to watch sports and other school events without charge. But like everything else, it’s not free and it has affected paid attendance at sports events. Even the smallest school districts now try to provide at least some livestreaming of events. We expect that pay-per-view or paid subscriptions to these services will become normal within a short period of time. Our new poll question asks how much you’d be willing to pay for this service.
Leather gloves.
The awning in front of Lefty’s and The Perfects on the Magnolia Square has been moved to the west side of Lefty’s building. To be replaced by – we’ll see.
Tacos4Life had a well-attended introductory event at SAU on Thursday. We expect that the new food service will be welcome at SAU starting this fall.
Scooters looks very close to opening its coffee and kindred drive-through.
We cannot provide a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that The Onion published an article on Wednesday headlined “Sarah Huckabee Sanders Drops Kids Off at Summer Work Camp.” The satire website said the governor drove her three children to an El Dorado refinery to work 18-hour shifts, “reminding them that if they lost their job, they would be expected to find some other way to earn their keep.”
We’ve made a subtle change to the way we post our jail bookings report.
Attempting to cheat Medicare is a very bad idea – the government loves prosecuting these cases.