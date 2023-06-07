Our occassional reminder about using your Facebook page to spread information, without also sending an email with the same information to news@magnoliareporter.com. Your Facebook page may have a few hundred or a few thousand friends. But, only a few dozen or a few hundred of those friends will visit that page ever day. Our website averages more than 11,000 visitors each day. When you allow us to help you spread the word about your events, activities and fundraisers, you're spreading the word to a much larger audience locally than you're reaching through Facebook alone. The information lingers on our website pages, which allows your news to reach an even larger audience. Plus, when you share your news with us, you're reaching beyond your circle of Facebook friends to a much larger group of potential clients and customers right here in Columbia County and South Arkansas.
Southern Arkansas University is resurfacing the parking lot between the football and baseball stadiums. Work continues to clean out the Duck Pond.
Press reports earlier this week said that Delek US Holdings had equipment issues and carbon monoxide emissions in excess of its 24-hour allowance for five hours on Sunday at the company's Big Spring, TX, oil refinery. Delek has three refineries, including one in El Dorado. "Equipment malfunction resulted in exceeding the carbon monoxide 5,000 pounds per 24 hour (allowance)," the company told the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in a report. The problem was in the refinery's Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit, which makes gasoline.
Lockheed Martin and Airbus came out with a statement this week, saying GE Aerospace's CF6-80E1 propulsion system has been selected for their proposed LMXT strategic tanker. The tanker is touted as a replacement for the U.S. Air Force's KC-46 aerial refueler. This has been a curious project from the get-go. Airbus has previously said that the LMXT's aerial refueling boom system will be built in western Arkansas. But, Airbus doesn't own any facility in western Arkansas. We don't know of any aerospace contractors in western Arkansas capable of such work. The western Arkansas reference is apparently being used to maintain the interest and political support of U.S. Senators John Bozeman and Tom Cotton for Lockheed Martin-Airbus. However, the AIr Force has signaled that it will probably buy about 75 new tankers -- half the original plan -- and buy them in the form of another series of modified KC-46 tankers built by rival Boeing.
We're not fans of the governance, nor the government, of Saudi Arabia. We should avoid buying its oil, and broaden our own energy sources, including lithium. We should not sell its oppressive regime arms, although we realize that this speaks against the interests of South Arkansas' defense industry. Now, Saudi interests have, in effect, bought the Professional Golfers Association. At least the Saudis can be counted on not to the LPGA -- we don't think the ladies would stand for it.
Opinions expressed in this column are his own. The United States needs a viable third political party capable of electing candidates that can force the dinosaur parties into legislative compromise.