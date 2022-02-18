There is a strong response to our latest online poll about electric vehicles. We have polled on this topic with slightly varying questions through the years and the results have been consistent: There’s no real demand for electric vehicles among our readers. Part of it may be EV charging infrastructure and availability of the vehicles themselves – plus, they’re still more expensive than gasoline cars. EV builder Envirotech Vehicles of Corona, CA said this week that it will announce the location of an Arkansas manufacturing facility on Tuesday. This follows Canoo Inc.’s plans to create a vehicle facility in Northwest Arkansas. And, we shall see how well companies progress with extracting lithium for electric batteries from South Arkansas brine.
We were not able to staff Thursday’s criminal court docket; however, we learned that the murder defendants on the docket did not make appearances due to extenuating circumstances.
Bodcaw Bank has opened its TEXarkana branch.
Five years ago today, we reported on an armed robbery at Peoples Bank’s Lakewood Branch. CLICK HERE to see the story.
And they’re off.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.