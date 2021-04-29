Frankly, we expected a little pushback from our suggestion on Wednesday that our region needs to rethink the rapid reopening of public activities as COVID-19 appears to be on the decline. We pointed out that only 21.55 percent of the Columbia County population age 16 or older is fully immunized against COVID-19, with another 10.01 percent partially immunized. The best guesses we’ve seen from health professionals is that a vaccination rate of 50-80 percent is required for “herd immunity.” That’s the percent of residents who must be vaccinated or have already recovered from the disease to make further spread unlikely. Columbia County has a population of roughly 24,000. Toss out the kids 16 and under, and you come up with about 20,000. We know that about 10 percent of the population – 2,338 people to be exact – have experienced COVID-19 and are likely immune. That leaves about 17,500 people. We also know that about 6,000 people have been fully or partially vaccinated, leaving about 11,500 unvaccinated. We’ve got to hit that number of 10,000 vaccinated people age 16 and older to In Columbia County to be on the low side of herd immunity. Otherwise, we face the very real threat that COVID-19 will infect substantially more people, and kill at least a few of them. As we said, we didn’t get any pushback but we did get a few attaboys from health professionals. They know that we’re not out of the woods. Which is, again, why we suggest that a slower pace in the return to “normal” personal interaction is appropriate. It would just be easier if about 4,000 more of our residents got their shots.
Columbia County’s vaccination rate is fairly typical of neighboring counties. We need about 20,000 people in our immediate region to take the first step toward vaccinations now.
Westwood Village is no longer Westwood Village. It’s now Gran Creux Estates, owned by Jarred Amary. Gran Creux LLC was incorporated in November to own the apartment complex off Mullins Street, which was purchased for $493,000 from Mary Williamson and Katherine Montgomery. They bought the property in 1995 from Westwood Village, Inc., for $800,000. We drove through the property on Wednesday and it’s in rough condition, although we did see the beginnings of remodeling work. Think we could do without the blue exterior paint, though. Just our opinion. We’re happy for anyone to buy and improve the property.
Joey Baker, formerly of Emerson who has written a book about personal finance, will be the guest speaker at today’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia at BancorpSouth.
We have recorded 4.27 inches of rain this month. It’s possible that we’ll get 2-4 inches of rain before the month is done.
Is it just our imagination, or are we seeing more trash piles pop up around the county? Several are topped by abandoned mattresses.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.