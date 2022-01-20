Bald eagles can be found in Columbia County and elsewhere in our region if you know where to look, especially around bodies of impounded water. Area lakes are practically dinner tables for bald eagles, which are widely regarded as the “national bird” and have legal protection for that and other reasons. Elsewhere today is a report about the supposed shooting of a bald eagle on Lake Columbia over the weekend. If it is true, we hope the perpetrator is found and prosecuted. If you’ve ever seen one in the wild, you easily appreciated why the bald eagle should be protected so that the public can enjoy seeing them, and so that the eagle can maintain its proper place in the ecosystem.
Seems like we’ve gone off a lot about birds this week. The health and stability of the bird population is a fairly good gauge of how healthy the land is for the human population. An environment that can’t sustain birds isn’t healthy for humans, either.
You know, if we did commit an illegal act, we’d shy away from posting it on Facebook and hope that our friends would refrain from doing the same. On the other hand, we’d be OK with a statute that allows law enforcement officers to issue, at their discretion, up to one citation a month for “misdemeanor stupid.” Basically, a law to place an adult in time-out for not necessarily criminal behavior, but for being dumb in public. Posting your own misbehavior on Facebook would certainly qualify.
His goose is cooked.
Appears to us that a weather pattern that will provide consistently cooler temperatures in the next few weeks. Get a little moisture at the wrong time and snow and ice will appear. Here’s your two-minute warning to buy that generator or snow shovel you promised yourself after last February. Check your firewood and deep freeze for supply levels. Make sure you have batteries. Store some water. A little prep now could save you much trouble in two or three weeks. Our worst winter weather often comes in February.
Expect temperatures in the upper teens tonight and Friday night.
Dollar General plans to build a $140 million warehouse and distribution center in North Little Rock. Catching our eye is the fact that it will include cold storage for produce. DG said last year that it sells fresh produce in 1,300 of its stores, but has plans to deploy fruits and vegetables to 10,000 of its stores. This is important because many DG stores are in so-called “food deserts” that are miles from full-fledged grocery stores.
In a similar manner, commit your family to making at least one trip per year to a Columbia County farmers’ market, or to spend just 1 percent of your food budget on agricultural products produced in Columbia or surrounding counties or parishes. You would help create a major new industry here that would create jobs and keep more money in South Arkansas.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.