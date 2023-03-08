Most of the people reading this article are either graduates of Magnolia Public Schools, or have some connection with it. And most of them have generally good memories of those years – in our case, from 1963-1975 (greatest class ever alive). The Magnolia Public Schools Foundation was created a few years ago with two main goals: To raise money for student scholarships to colleges and technical schools, and to provide grants to teachers for special projects, equipment and other needs. Now, there are many groups in Magnolia that do similar things and they should continue to do so. But if you’re not familiar with any of them and if you are so inclined, we encourage you to make a donation to the MPSF, which is a 501(c)3, tax-exempt charity. Maybe you want to honor or remember a spouse, child, classmate or friend who attended Magnolia schools. Maybe you want to support a particular type of program – music, science, vocational education, field trips or whatever. Maybe you’ve looked back at your life, and want to leave a legacy that will help Magnolia Public Schools and its students and teachers for decades to come. Consider supporting a charity that’s all about the students and teachers in Magnolia schools. Full disclosure, Magnolia Reporter LLC is an annual donor, and we are on the board of directors. CLICK HERE to make a donation to the Magnolia Public Schools Foundation, or to learn more about it.
We were in the neighborhood and dropped in to see the progress that serial developer Kevin Barker is making at his new project, 126 S. Washington. Passers-by will immediately notice the changes that have been made to the exterior of a building Barker is turning into an event center. The building has been painted black, and new awnings have been installed. Inside, work has begun on restrooms, office and storage space, and a bar. New beams have arrived to shore up the roof. Barker plans to retain the building’s warehouse vibe. The large lot at the rear of the building will be enclosed by a fence and equipped with a fire pit. He hopes to have the building reopened by late June and we’re excited to see what happens.
We note twice a week that our online polls are not scientific, which infers that while the results are interesting, they should not be relied upon to provide an accurate reading of public opinion on any given subject. That said, we do believe that they’re fairly accurate representations of how our readers feel about most topics. Therefore we must conclude that short of a groundswell of public support to the contrary, we don’t see the construction of an aquatic center happening in Magnolia for at least a decade. Who knows? Maybe there’s a wealthy benefactor for such a project. Perhaps the state could be persuaded to build an outdoor pool at Logoly State Park. But if you’re looking for the City of Magnolia, the Magnolia School District or Southern Arkansas University to build an aquatic center, it’s not happening. The city might be persuaded to take a run at it after the Magnolia Regional Medical Center construction debt is paid off around 2030.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-man says there are better ways for mes to spend meys daze than twying to catch a flye. But Ies is wested and wready.
We walked out the door on Tuesday and drove to an appointment. By the time we drove home, there was a fine coat of the dreaded pine pollen. So the yellow plague is back with us until early May. Rain – if we get it – can knock it down a bit.
