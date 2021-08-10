The Magnolia School Board has called a special meeting for 5:15 p.m. today to consider the district’s COVID-19 mask policy. An Arkansas Circuit Court decision last week freed local school districts to decide for themselves whether to require mask wearing to slow the spread of the virus. Many of the largest districts in Arkansas have already decided to mask up with the start of the fall semester next Monday. We don’t know what the Magnolia board’s decision will be, but we fully encourage a unanimous vote requiring students, faculty, staff and campus visitors to wear masks until the board decides they are no longer necessary. COVID is on the rise across South Arkansas. Responsible pubic officials should take all reasonable steps – masking, distancing and cleaning requirements are all reasonable – to slow or stop COVID’s spread.
While we’re on this topic, we must say that we’ve been disappointed in many of our elected officials for their failure to loudly and publicly call for masking and vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus. The same can be said of many men and women of the cloth. It’s time to stand up and be counted as supporters of the COVID-19 vaccine and all other reasonable measures to stop the spread of the virus.
It’s important to remember that the local trend of COVID-19 during the next two weeks has already been determined by local health behavior of the past two weeks. If you became fully vaccinated, if you wore a mask and maintained social distancing, if you limited contact with people of unknown vaccination status – you did your part. If you didn’t, you didn’t do your part. As schools reopen on Monday and as the pace of human interaction increases, well, we’ll see how Magnolia and Columbia County did.
The Magnolia office of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration -- the Revenue Office -- remains closed today due to COVID-19. The TexARKana office has reopened.
For the past several years we’ve been a cheerleader for eight-man football in smaller schools. This coming season, eight-man becomes officially sanctioned by the Arkansas Activities Association and will have its own state championship. There will be a 16-team Class 1A/2A league split into South and North conferences. Cutter-Morning Star, Hermitage, KIPP-Delta at Helena, Marvell, Mountain Pine, Spring Hill and Strong will be the South teams. North teams will be Augusta, Brinkley, Cedar Ridge, Decatur, KIPP-Blytheville, Midland, Rector and Western Yell County. Five schools in Class 3A or higher will have a regular season schedule only. They will play each other, and also get some games with the Class 1A/2A schools. They are Episcopal Collegiate, Little Rock Hall, Marshall, Rose Bud and Subiaco Academy. We predict many other schools will switch to eight-man ball, perhaps even six-man. There are more than 250 six-man teams playing in Texas high school football.
No problem, D.
Arkansas Business remains one of our favorite publications. This week’s issue was full of stories and columns with Columbia County and South Arkansas angles. Among them: A feature on South Arkansas’ favorite native soft drink – Grapette. “Grapette takes over New Orleans flavors” by George Waldon. “Wood Pellets: Good fit for a state full of trees” by Sarah Campbell-Miller. Her article notes that Highland Pellets owns 350 acres in Ogemaw, and may build a mill there in the next few years. “Southern Aluminum set tables for picnics, conferences” was written by Kennadi Harris and profiles the Magnolia company. Kyle Massey’s Energy column is headlined “El Dorado, the long view, and evolution at MUSA.” Lastly, George Waldon’s Banking column leads with “Bodcaw Bank makes move to East Texas.” You can’t have our copy – you’ll need to subscribe to Arkansas Business and get your own.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.