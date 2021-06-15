People always talk about their desire to have new restaurants in Magnolia, but they don’t want to run one. Off the top, we can think of a dozen different locations in Magnolia where buildings sit vacant where restaurants once operated – several until very recently. So, if you’re inclined, nothing stops you from the aspect of finding a place to do business. We’re certainly not enthralled with chain restaurants. Think about it. No one who visits Dallas does so to dine at Arby’s. They go to the locally-owned places that are popular with local residents.
It’s time for our periodic rant about Lewisville. There are few towns in South Arkansas that have Lewisville’s stock, per capita, of fine-looking early 20th century business places and homes. We’ve often thought it could be the South Arkansas version of Jefferson, Texas. Maybe someone will take up the challenge before it’s too late.
Building material is being marshaled for the new open air athletic training center behind Wilkins Stadium at Southern Arkansas University.
A new sidewalk is under construction that will connect Columbia Hall and the rest of the north side of the SAU campus with the crosswalks across Washington Street.
If the enrollment estimates are correct, SAU will lose roughly the occupancy of one dorm when the fall semester arrives. Of course, it’s possible that colleges and universities will find themselves in exactly the opposite situation – more students arriving at the last minute to get on with their post COVID lives. We’ll hope that’s the case.
Sour lemon.
The house at 800 W. Monroe, which had been declared a public nuisance, have been leveled in a controlled burning. It was owned by George Miller and others. We’re looking forward to a new life for this property.
The Magnolia School Board has rescheduled its June meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, June 21.
Magnolia blossoms are still blooming across the street.
It’s possible – even probable – that we may have to deal with a tropical system heading for the central Gulf Coast this weekend. TD Bill has spun up off New England but won’t be a threat to the continental U.S. There’s a low pressure system south of the Cape Verde Islands. But for now, it looks like we’ll be dealing with a tropical system called “Claudette.”
Cape Verde Islands. It’s one of the few places on our travel bucket list. The name has always seemed exotic to us.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.