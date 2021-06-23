Following on our earlier report about a new Church of the Nazarene congregation in Magnolia, a local historian reminded us that there was one here previously. The Church of the Nazarene met from the 1940s into the early 1960s in a cinder-block building at the southeast corner of Ruth and Jeanette streets, facing north. After the Nazarenes left, other churches and offices used the building. The building was demolished fairly recently.
After almost four inches of rain on Monday, we’re getting a chance to dry out. The new forecast doesn’t even mention rain until Saturday, with a better chance on Sunday.
A reminder that magnoliareporter.com does have its own weather page. CLICK HERE to see it.
Elsewhere we have a story about the high economic toll of the early June flash flood on Southeast Arkansas. More than $200 million. The thing about weather is the randomness of bad weather. A few miles west, and we would have been the ones drying out after more than a foot of rain.
Can’t understand why people would say that Magnolia is a boring place and nothing much happens here. There are times when we wish that was true but all the evidence we’ve seen lately is to the contrary. The news just keeps on coming.
The fireworks sellers are setting up shop.
Saturday is the midway point between last Christmas and next Christmas.
Work in progressing on the Magnolia Street Department’s new shop.
We should start keeping a log of what we see being transported around the Magnolia Square. There’s variety, we’ll give it that.
We made someone laugh the other day by reciting a line from “Breaking Bad.” “You don’t want a criminal attorney. You want a criminal, attorney.”
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.