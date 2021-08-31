In thinking about the complaints about Suddenlink, and the obvious importance of electronic infrastructure, Magnolia and Columbia County needs to become pro-active. A reasonable step would be the creation of a community task force. It could draw together local leaders in the fields of information technology, education, telecommunications, industrial and economic development, and finance to explore our needs going forward, and to make any necessary recommendations to local governments for action. Such actions might mean the active recruitment of another internet service provider, the creation of a new local business, or the creation of a government-operated utility. A task force might also have a clear vision how a new entity would be financed without costs that are higher than what the public now pays for internet and cable service.
Don’s Appliance & Furniture has moved from North Vine Steet to 1405 S. Jackson. It sells refurbished appliances.
Laundry day.
We’re heading into the final third of 2021 starting Wednesday. Monday is Labor Day.
There was no South Arkansas activity reported last week to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
