Regular readers know that we’re fans of Amtrak. Sometimes, we’re fans in the way people have sympathy for an ailing pet. The Texas Eagle was as much as 12 hours behind schedule by the time the northbound train from San Antonio to Chicago reached Marshall, TX on Tuesday. This was the result of the derailment of another train near Taylor, TX, then a track maintenance issue, then another freight train breakdown near Marshall. If we’d been riding the Eagle on Tuesday, we would have been pretty upset even knowing that train isn’t something to use in the United States if you’re in a rush. The Eagle already takes 32 hours to go from San Antonio to Chicago. If the United States was a nation with a modern rail passenger system, it would be a 6-7 hour trip. But let’s set aside the passenger issue. Rail transport through Texas is a pretty important issue if your factor or big business is waiting on, well, anything. If you or your retailer is complaining about supply chain issues and looking for a root cause, there it is. Our freight rail system is vital to the nation’s economic well-being, and there’s plenty of evidence that it’s falling apart. One need look no further than Waldo to realize the problems we face. On Wednesday, a log truck ran into a train on in infrequently used crossing on U.S. 82 near the PotlatchDeltic mill, injuring one driver. This is 2022. There’s no good reason why any railroad track should cross any United States highway in 2022. We’ve had decades to build overpasses and underpasses along major routes to eliminate trains and vehicles from interfering with each other. How is it possible that trains have been running through Waldo for 140 years, and Waldo still has no highway overpass? The same might be said for West Main and North Vine streets in Magnolia. There’s an undeniable need for a rail construction program in the U.S. on a scale of the interstate program. It’s needed to create a national network of high-speed passenger trains, and to create a seamless freight network that can haul massive, heavy loads from coast-to-coast. This is something our state and federal legislators need to care about.
The next Columbia County Quorum Court meeting will be Monday, June 13.
There will be no MASH program in Columbia County again this year for rising high school seniors. This will be the second consecutive year during which this summer education program for teens interested in medical careers has been disrupted. We’re told it may return next year.
Have no idea where the smoke in downtown Magnolia on Thursday morning was from.
There’s news about what may become Arkansas’ largest solar power project to date. The Jonesboro Sun says that CMS Solar of Michigan will erect solar panels on a 1,900-acre site that will stretch for almost four miles along U.S. 67 in Jackson County.
Ten years ago, we reported on Magnolia Police Chief Glenn Maxwell’s goals for the MPD. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Ground was broken in El Dorado this morning for a Whataburger restaurant at 1326 N. West Avenue. That’s across the street from the new Wendy’s restaurant.
Angelyn McMurray, director of We Are FREE, a group that raises awareness and provides services to survivors of human trafficking, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
