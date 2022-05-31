We trundled out to the Farm Road just before midnight to do a little star-gazing. There was a possibility to observe debris from a comet that broke up in 1995, so we thought we’d take a look. We did see one brief shooting star, therefore, we count our 30 minutes on task as a success. It’s too bad that astronomical observation isn’t more of an organized effort in South Arkansas. Our friend Bill Dailey does a good job alerting us to International Space Station flyovers, but that’s about it. We don’t know of any loose or official group locally that promotes skywatching. We know there’s the potential for popularity. When Halley’s Comet passed in 1986, a fellow editor at the Greenwood, MS, Commonwealth organized a watch party at the end of an abandoned runway at the Greenwood airport. At midnight on one cold February morning, we were directing blacked-out vehicles toward an area where telescopes were set up, and the vantage point provided a good view of the sky. Halley’s was not especially bright that year but we still remember being amazed at the size of the tail. It was something to see. More memorable to us was Comet Hale-Bopp in 1997. It could be seen in the night sky for 18 months. There may be no larger sky event than the solar eclipse coming on the afternoon of Monday, April 8, 2024. Much of Arkansas will be plunged into total darkness – Magnolia will have a 99 percent eclipse. Perhaps putting the idea of a skywatch group out there will generate interest.
Speaking of the Farm Road at midnight. We saw one walking couple -- also looking for comet debris -- one runner, and four cows interested only in fresh grass. Our Farm Road trail is one of Magnolia’s great community assets, even at midnight.
Among the more useless positions in the school shooting debate is the belief that every school campus should have an armed guard. Let’s examine that. The Magnolia School District has its Walker Pre-k, Magnolia Kindergarten, Magnolia East Side, Magnolia Central, Magnolia Middle School, Magnolia Freshman Academy and Magnolia High School campuses. You might say that the Kindergarten and East Side, or the Freshman and High School campuses should be counted as single campuses, but the school district and the state consider them to be separate campuses. So that’s seven. Seven armed officers, presumably employed by the district. But seven aren’t really enough for continuous coverage. Students may be in class from 8-3, but pre-school and after-school activities stretch the times when people are on campuses from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are plenty of cases in which teachers have been gunned down by estranged spouses as they arrive at or leave from schools. There are plenty of incidents involving school buses and bus stops. Put an armed officer on every bus? If your goal is to provide protection to students, faculty and staff, you’d really need one full-time and one part-time officer at each campus. Suddenly Magnolia’s seven officers become 10.5 officers. And that doesn’t count extracurricular activities such as sports. Then there’s the concept of mutual aid among police agencies. Those guards aren’t going to always be on campus. An officer at Central or Magnolia Middle is going to back up a Magnolia police officer heading to a disturbance along Smith or McNeil streets – frequent occurrences any time of day – because those streets are close enough to the schools that incidents could spill over, and the incidents may well involve students. And there’s the issue of equity. Five of the six campuses in the Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District have fewer than 200 students, but that’s six officers – one fewer than the Magnolia district, which has more than twice the number of students. If we allow that the number of armed officers in the Emerson-Taylor-Bradley district would be some type of baseline, armed officer advocates for the Magnolia School District might say Magnolia needs 14 to 20 officers. At this point, schools become less about education than the creation and maintenance of a police state.
Don’t need actual police officers for this duty? Just put some “trained” armed volunteers out there? Wow. Children and parents getting greeted at the schoolhouse door by armed citizens. Men with rifles nudging children down the hallway, or forcing children out of restrooms. Men with guns breaking up playground or hallway fights. Armed men walking into heated parent-teacher conferences – and removing a parent or a teacher. The definition of a solution worse than the problem.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Remember the fallen.