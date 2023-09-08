magnoliareporter.com welcomes back as a seasonal advertiser the Columbia County Ambulance Service. This is the registration period for CCAS’ annual membership, which runs through November 10. Membership guarantees a bargain when it comes ambulance service for you and your family. People who click on the ad will be directed to the CCAS website, where they can easily sign up and pay for their membership. We appreciate Columbia County Ambulance Service recognizing that magnoliareporter.com is a great way to reach potential customers.
As we write this, we don’t have the official fall enrollment numbers for SAU, but we do know this: They will be higher than Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist combined. Let that sink in for a moment.
Five years ago, we reported that SAU beat Harding with the help of two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns. CLICK HERE to see the story.
No surprise here. Tim Tebow’s speech at SAU later this month is sold out. A lot of money will be raised for student scholarships.
Our current online poll question encourages readers to think about the topic of mental illness. We’re asking whether you have a family member with a level of illness you consider to be debilitating. Without going into the numbers, it’s safe to say that the scope of mental illness in Columbia County is far larger than most people are aware.
We’re starting to hear little stories that involve our locals interacting with the players in the search for South Arkansas lithium. These stories, by the time we hear them, are second or third hand but no less amusing. At a minimum, yes, this means that our area is literally crawling with chemical and energy company types who are studying the lay of the land.
We don’t often top our website with news out of Northwest Louisiana, but the word from Louisiana’s highway department on Wednesday will have a significant impact on Columbia County residents since it is the direct route to Shreveport’s medical and entertainment industries. Louisiana will start the three-year project to rebuild Interstate 20 through Bossier City on Monday. I-20 through Bossier is almost comically bad and the improvement will be welcome. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Back when we lived in Marshall, TX, we generally avoided traveling through Shreveport-Bossier to visit Magnolia. We generally traveled through Karnack, Smithland, Vivian, Hosston, Plain Dealing and Springhill. We may have stopped in Vivian a couple of times, but otherwise usually made the trip non-stop.
Marshall is a great town and we enjoyed our five years as managing editor of the News Messenger. But when it was time to go, we left.
Chauffeur and back seat passenger.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.