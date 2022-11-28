Elsewhere on the website today is an article about the state’s request for a donation of land on which to build a new facility for the Division of Community Correction. The proposed 200-300 bed facility is separate and apart from a request made a week earlier for a land donation sought by the Department of Corrections for a 1,000-bed maximum-security prison. Columbia County came very close to locking down a new state prison back in 2015 before Gov. Asa Hutchinson decided to ditch the project. CLICK HERE to see a report on the DOC proposal. Now, our region has not one, but two opportunities to have the economic engine of a state detention facility employing hundreds of people. The proposed prison would create 370 new jobs and a $21 million annual payroll (about $57,000 per job). For Columbia County and Southwest Arkansas, having a new prison is a matter of fairness. There’s a DCC facility in TexARKana, but on the whole there’s no major prison facility in Southwest Arkansas. It’s a matter of economic development. The state hasn’t spent much money spurring job development in this part of Arkansas. Southern Arkansas University churns out dozens of graduates annually in criminal justice, social work, recreation, nursing, agriculture, engineering and other fields with direct applications to prison work. Having this job option available would help keep these graduates here. Columbia County should go all-out to recruit at least one of these two state facilities.
In truth, we imagine that the state will probably build not one, but two and maybe even three new state penitentiaries within the next eight years. There’s a significant backlog of state prisoners in county jails, and an even larger number of people that penal authorities would like to keep in state prisons for longer terms. We’re all for finding and funding alternatives to prisons – more and better mental health treatment, jobs and skills training for prisoners, and keeping non-violent offenders out of jails. But until the Arkansas Legislature recognizes the value of these solutions (we’re not holding our breath), prisons will be built.
Ivy Moore and staff at Wilson Bearden Pharmacy have been working through the weekend to stock the front of the store, which has been closed during the building’s remodeling. The floor space has been increased by about 50 percent, with the new space almost totally earmarked for the pharmacy business. The front of the store is being stocked with personal care items typical of a drugstore, and many gifts. It will be in essence a completely new store. CLICK HERE for more about Wilson Bearden.
Advent.
Remember the Christmas parade on Thursday.
Mule Kick has closed its El Dorado operation in the former Griffin Restaurant after a year. Co-owner Christy Ouei told a Little Rock newspaper that MuleKick@MAD had been unable to find enough help at the management and employee levels to keep it going. As a result, she and co-owner Burt Adams were spending too many late hours filling in for staff shortages. However, Quei, Adams and company are working full-steam toward their second Magnolia restaurant, Lefty’s on the Square. They are remodeling the former Perfect Cup restaurant two doors down from Reporter Mansion here on the north side of the square. CLICK HERE to see our previous report. Ouei and Adams will be better able to keep an eye on the original Mule Kick near SAU, and Lefty’s. CLICK HERE to keep up with the renovation work and plans for Lefty’s.
Another chance to call the attention of readers what may become one of the region’s most significant news events of the year. For Lafayette County, it could be the biggest news since the construction of Lake Erling. That’s the news from Tetra Technologies’ recent earnings call, which spent a lot of time discussing the potential construction of a plant to process bromine, and possibly lithium, from land it leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties. It’s our understanding that if Tetra does build a bromine plant, it will likely be located in eastern Lafayette County. A new bromine-lithium facility would be no small thing. Albemarle Corporation is spending $540 million simply to overhaul its Columbia County facilities. A new facility, from the creation of a brine field to the build-out of a plant – well, that’s in the half-billion-dollar, 150-300 employee ballpark. CLICK HERE to see our weekend story about Tetra Technologies’ plans.
We grant that our new online poll question is a strange one, but we cannot claim credit for originality as we saw the same poll first published elsewhere. The poll asks readers for their “go-to” burner on their stove. Most people have two or four burners on their stoves, but there’s always one that gets the most use. So which is it as your house?
