Well this has never happened before: Two Columbia County Republicans running against one another as they seek the nomination for the District 3 seat in the Arkansas State Senate. Incumbent Sen. Charles Beckham and Magnolia councilman Steve Crowell announced almost simultaneously on Tuesday that they will be in the race for the re-drawn district that includes all of Columbia, Clark, Lafayette and Nevada counties, and parts of Hempstead, Hot Spring and Pike counties. It’s a big district geographically, and no one should be surprised if a Republican from a more northerly part of the district engages in the primary. And, we’ve been saying for weeks that there may be a Democrat who wants to test our theory that the new district isn’t as Republican as the Republican election mapmakers believe it to be.
The day-old Beckham-Crowell race is already attracting some statewide media notice.
Recognizing that it’s an uphill battle, we wish more people from South Arkansas would consider running for statewide office.
Material is being marshalled for the installation of a new roof atop our near-neighbors, The Teal Feather and Khaki’s. That’s more money being invested to preserve and maintain business on the Magnolia Square.
News is out that Daniel Radcliffe will portray “Weird Al” Yankovic in a biopic. We regard Weird Al as one of the great, under-appreciated satirists of our age. The thought of a picture in which the former Harry Potter interacts with doppelgangers ranging from Michael Jackson, John Mellencamp and Madonna, to Queen and New Kids is frankly enchanting.
The bird is the word.
