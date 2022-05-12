magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes today a new advertiser, Texarkana-based Livingston Trucking. The company is looking for Class A CDL drivers and owner-operators to make regional runs. People who click on the Livingston Trucking ad will be patched through to the company website’s job application page. They can complete an application online, and also look through the rest of the website. We appreciate the opportunity to help another company in our region to fill out its labor force.
Had a nice conversation on Wednesday with Jeremy Peppas, who runs the Arkansas Newsroom newsletter that is based in Little Rock. Online news websites such as magnoliareporter.com, and newsletters such as Arkansas Newsroom, continue to grow and expand as print media continues to decline.
Bonnie Keith, executive director of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce who is also the de facto head of the Magnolia Blossom Festival, will speak at the noon Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
We need to break down and get our World Championship Steak Cook-off tickets.
A crew power-washed Jennifer’s on the Magnolia Square early today. If every building, house, shed, fence, driveway and sidewalk in Magnolia received similar treatment, we would look like an entirely different city. We frequently come across before-and-after power wash photos on the next. The changes are incredible.
Best wishes, Matt.
We traveled in a couple of different directions from the city limits on Wednesday, and found highway grass-cutting crews at work. Be sure to give them plenty of space. We’re happy to see them grooming the countryside.
Ten years ago, we reported that six Magnolia High School juniors had been selected to attend American Legion Boys State. CLICK HERE to see the story.
