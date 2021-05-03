magnoliareporter.com welcomes a new advertiser today, Texarkana-based Inspection Gator. Inspection Gator is a home and commercial building inspection business that is licensed to operate in Arkansas and Texas. Its inspectors will examine structures you propose to buy or sell, and provide detailed reports about any deficiencies. This is essential in accurately pricing a building for sale, or making an offer in line with a building’s true value. We employed inspectors to examine two different structures last year before we settled on North Court Square, and believe we received a good and valuable service. People who click on the Inspection Gator ad will be directed to its website, where they can learn all about its services and personnel. We appreciate owners Derek and Jessica Ballard reaching out to us to help Inspection Gator reach a broader South Arkansas customer base. One of their inspectors, Donavon Williamson, is a Southern Arkansas University graduate.
The Perfect Cup at the corner of North Court Square and North Jefferson Street closed Friday. The ownership had previously announced that it would close but left the date indefinite, hoping to be able to sell the building as a restaurant. Unfortunately, due to the current shortage of workers locally, the ability to keep it staffed was not possible. As the next-next door neighbor, we will attest that business was not a problem. It did a great lunch and take-out business. We’ve eaten many Perfect Cup turkey and provolone sandwiches. Something will come along in the future. The Perfect Cup’s Camden location is open, and any gift certificates can be spent there or at The Perfects apparel store in Magnolia. The Perfects will remain open and also does a great walk-in and online business. CLICK HERE if you want to learn more about the situation.
There’s a great need for much more lighting on the Magnolia Square, especially near the restaurants that are open at night.
The Golden Triangle Economic Development Council will meet June 16 at SAU Beyond the Campus, across North Jefferson street from The Perfect Cup. We bring this up because Beyond the Campus’ excellent meeting facility gets overlooked. People are familiar with the storefront that features Southern Arkansas University gear, books and gifts. But that’s only the front fourth of the building. There’s a catering kitchen, office, restrooms and large meeting space behind the storefront, with separate access to Square Park and the Albemarle Stage. Including the retail store, the building is 3,700 square feet – large by square standards.
We had some fun with readers of the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook over the weekend. We invite them to get their Southern citizenship revoked in five words or less, using as examples, “I don’t eat fried okra” and “Miley sings better than Dolly.” We received more than 80 responses. You can see all of them on our Facebook page. CLICK HERE to see it.
Yes, we saw the video of the alligator cruising up Bodcaw Creek.
Blue Ox.
Today is World Press Freedom Day. We encourage you to subscribe to or follow news media you actively visit. We also encourage you to expand your mind by reading material at sites you believe to be averse to your world view. CLICK HERE to read more about World Press Freedom Day.
Any law that expands personal and economic freedom is generally a good thing. Any law that restricts personal and economic freedom is generally a bad thing.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com . Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.