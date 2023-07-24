If there is, in fact, a lithium boon coming to Columbia County, what exactly will that look like? What would be the impact? One lithium processing facility would not constitute a boon, even if it’s a big plant. The local economy could absorb one new, large manufacturing facility. Maybe with some difficulty, but we’ll make do. But here’s the thing. Exxon Mobil is reported to be contemplating construction of a facility to draw lithium from its Galvanic Energy leases. Then there’s Standard Lithium, which is partnered with Koch Industries. Koch Industries is the nation’s second largest privately held company and very capable of building anything. Tetra Technologies has its own mineral leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties and is primarily interested in producing bromine from the region’s underground brine. It is also contemplating lithium production. It says it has sufficient financial resources to build a bromine plant without outside assistance. Finally, there’s Albemarle Corporation – the world leader in lithium production which makes bromine here, but could easily piggyback lithium production at its South Arkansas facilities. So it’s not one potential lithium manufacturer, but two, three or even four. We may get more information on the lithium intentions of all these companies in the next four weeks. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly earnings call will be on Friday. With all of the press – and with Exxon Mobil’s general silence on the topic – one suspects that lithium will come up when its management speaks with the financial industry. Tetra’s quarterly financial report comes out next Monday. Albemarle’s next earnings statement is August 2 (a week from Wednesday) and Standard Lithium will report in mid-August.
Our guesses for big winners from a lithium boon: Magnolia Regional Medical Center. It is under-utilized and a population surge might be just the thing for what ails it. Our county needs an OB-GYN and surgeon, and we expect the emergency room would do a land-office business. Southern Arkansas University Tech. Every high school student in the area should be viewing its catalogue for a technical or construction-related trade – some of them could be out-earning their parents four years from now. Taylor. Due to its proximity to the lithium zone, we can envision Taylor’s population doubling. Magnolia Municipal Airport. It will never have a better time or better excuse for lengthening and widening its runway. Owners of any habitable structure. People want to live close to their jobs. If you have rental property, you have a potential gold mine.
Our guesses for big losers from a lithium boon: Companies and businesses not related to the lithium industry that are trying to hire workers. A real boon will throw local wages totally out of whack. Envy Northwest Arkansas if you wish, but it’s possible that by 2030, between lithium and the defense industry, per capital income in South Central Arkansas could outstrip the entire state. Most hard-hit: Local governments trying to hire law enforcement officers, educators and other public service careers. Right now, $50,000 a year may seem like a lot of money. In a lithium boon, not so much.
Other big losers: Anyone who fails to realize that every boon is followed by a bust, or at least what we might consider normal times. And it could come more quickly than one might think. Many local people stand to make a pile of money during the next decade if we see a boon. But if they fail to save that money, if they fail to invest, if they fail to diversify their interests, if they don’t educate or train themselves for a post-boon future, they will be pitiable – like the 21-year-old football stars who sign multi-million contracts and blow it all by age 24.
Just keep in mind that all of the above is predicated on whether lithium actually gets produced in Columbia and Lafayette counties. It can be. Albemarle did a test run a decade ago. There's a Lafayette County location that's ripe for construction of a processing plant. Test wells have been drilled and companies are divining the results. But no company has said, for the record, yes, we are building a lithium processing facility in Columbia (or Lafayette) counties. So far as we know, no land has been purchased or leased for a plant location. No pipes have been laid. Not an ounce of lithium has been produced from the current hype.
Momentum is building toward instituting an Amtrak route through North Louisiana. It would originate in the DFW area and go to Atlanta. Amtrak has many connections in Atlanta into Florida, or to the major cities of the Northeast. A meeting in Marshall, TX last week discussed a detailed study that’s intended to move the project forward. For our part, we’d be delighted to catch a train in Shreveport or Ruston, and ride to Atlanta, Washington, New York and beyond.
Our friend Dan Marsh has moved on to a new job as editor of the weekly Madison County Record in Huntsville. Dan was formerly the managing editor of the Banner-News and later a communications assistant at SAU. He moves to Huntsville after a year as managing editor of the Greenwood (MS) Commonwealth. We held the ME position at the Commonwealth from 1987-1992. Dan will take over for the retiring Rod Harrington. Rod was a fixture at the El Dorado News-Times for many years.
Ten years ago, we reported on the new class of SAU Sports Hall of Fame inductees: David Alpe, Donnie Denton, Travis Giles, Wayne Glass, Baylor Guy, Kathy Medley Sixbey and Johnnie White. CLICK HERE to see the story.
News has been received here of the death of Sharyn A. Ahlstrom in Tomball, TX. She was formerly employed by the Area Agency on Aging in Magnolia as the senior center coordinator. Mrs. Ahlstrom and her mother, the late Carlie Hagen, were well known for their management of the petting zoo at the Columbia County Fair.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.