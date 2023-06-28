A reader requested that we remind the public about a recent Magnolia City Council action regarding the Water Department’s practice of averaging summertime wastewater bills. The former practice was intended to take the edge off summertime rates. However, when summer averages reverted to regular billing in the fall, the Water Department received several complaints from customers who claimed they were being over-charged. The council decided to resume the policy of charging customers for the actual monthly usage. So, if your wastewater bill is higher in any given summer month, that’s why.
Be sure to vote in the Coolest Things Made in Arkansas contest. Southern Aluminum’s Swirl Tables is among the 16 nominees for the 2023 award. Swirl Tables face a tough first-round opponent in voting – the Falcon 6X business jet that gets finished out at Dassault Falcon’s facility in Little Rock. CLICK HERE to see our story and to get a link to the first-round voting.
Dan Bongino, who was the presenter at Farmers Bank & Trust Distinguished Speaker Series at Southern Arkansas University in 2019, continues to face troubles after he was cut from the Fox lineup in April. The staff of a restaurant near Mar-A-Largo tossed Bongino and his wife from a Palm Beach restaurant last Friday. The restaurant isn’t talking – he says they were forced to leave after his wife got into the wrong line for a restroom. His appearance at SAU did help raise money for student scholarships, so that’s a good thing.
Watch for snakes.
One year ago, we reported that Mike Boyd had resigned as Magnolia city attorney. CLICK HERE to see the story.
A reminder that if you’re not updating your business Facebook page at least once a week, and you’re not updating your website at least once a month, you may as well forget this whole social media thing. You have to demonstrate a degree of sociability.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Don’t know that we’ve ever watched a complete “Wheel of Fortune.” We have caught snatches of “Family Feud” on Facebook.