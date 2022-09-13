We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Monday, Business Insider published an article by Michael Peck headlined, “HIMARS rockets have been a ‘game changer’ in Ukraine, and the U.S. Army is now looking for ways to build up to 500 more.” The article discusses the surge in demand for the rocket system, built in Camden by Lockheed Martin. “From the 2024 to 2028 fiscal years, the Army is contemplating a minimum of 24 new launchers a year and a maximum of 96, totaling 120 to 480 over five years,” the story said. We wouldn’t worry too much about another company swooping up Lockheed’s market share. It would take considerable effort and money to create another HIMARS production line and as Peck notes, potential builders may fear such an investment given changes in priorities and funding that could stick them with unused capacity.
More “feels like fall” days ahead. The National Weather Service predicts a low of 56 tonight. Daytime highs through Sunday will be in the upper 80s with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s.
Puddle jumper.
The sign in the Dairy Queen window says it will be closed 4-6 days for minor repairs. Just when we wanted a Peanut Buster Parfait.
Five years ago, we reported that an electrical fire closed East Side Elementary School for a day. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Just thinking out loud here. Maybe the event formerly known as the Sidewalk Art Show needs to be brought back on a weekend separate from the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
South Arkansas Regional Airport was happy to host a twin-engine BBJ-737 overnight Sunday. It’s a massive business jet and depending on the accommodations, seats 25-50 people very comfortably. Want one? Got $100 million? CLICK HERE to see it depart.
Emil Robert Mackay III, a Southern Arkansas University graduate, is running for re-election to the Juneau, Alaska School Board.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Nice to be able to enjoy outdoor dining.