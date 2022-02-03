Signs at the pumps let customers know that the Murphy USA fueling station at Walmart has closed. Apparently, it will be part of the El Dorado corporation’s latest raze-and-rebuild plans. The store will return as a new walk-in location along the models of the company’s recently purchased QuickChek locations. While this is an inconvenience to customers, the result will be an upgraded facility with more offerings that should also be more attractive.
It’s a captive audience that needs to hear certain messages. So we’re chipping in for advertising in the official program for the Arkansas Class 4A State Basketball Championship in Magnolia, March 1-5. We’re going to do what we did last time, which is to use our space to encourage basketball fans to spend time visiting and shopping in our community. CLICK HERE if you want your own message in the program.
We had fun with our Facebook readers on Wednesday night. We asked them to tell us, “What one spoken word from you will get your dog the most excited?” We received more than 200 responses. Among the most popular words: Treat. Go. Ride. Sonic. Outside. Walk.
Ten years ago today, we reported that UAMS was buying the former SAPA office building on North Washington Street for its AHEC clinic. CLICK HERE to see the story.
