Big day here at Reporter Mansion. We think the building’s exterior was last painted in 2016, when it was remodeled into a residence that we bought in 2020 for use as a residence and our news headquarters. Michael Crank and company got to work this morning cleaning, replacing a board and performing other prep work. The woodwork will remain white. We think our building is among the most unique on the square and is well accented by the white woodwork. Each business has different requirements and images they want to create. We think the new exteriors of The Shoppe and Lefty’s are beautiful.
People have encouraged us to paint “Magnolia Reporter” above the arch. We just can’t see doing it. We may someday replace the metal plaques detailing the building’s past as an insurance agency with new plaques.
Had some fun with our Facebook readers over the weekend. We got more than 200 responses asking how people would feel about the presence in Magnolia of a full-service gasoline station, including an attendant who pumps gas, and checks the oil, windshield fluid and tire pressure. Most were overwhelming in favor. But who knows how much more, if any, they’d be willing to pay for the service. We got far fewer responses inviting our readers to comment on the Brigham Young-Arkansas football game.
We encourage you to visit the Columbia County Fair this week through Saturday. See the shows, see the animals, see the exhibits, ride the rides, eat the food! We always set aside a night to just go and stuff ourselves.
The Magnolia Square’s Third Thursday event is this week, from 5-8 p.m.
Just have to keep slapping down the state’s junior senator on X, the internet utility formerly known as Twitter. He reposted a headline of an opinion piece that claims the Biden administration’s support to phase out gas-powered cars is “all pain and no gain” for consumers. We reminded his X string that he was just in South Arkansas to pledge support for the new lithium brine industry, which is poised to bring hundreds of jobs and maybe $5 billion + in investment to the Lewisville-Magnolia-El Dorado area. To produce — wait for it — lithium for electric vehicle batteries.
If Republican lawmakers want to keep making references to the “Biden Crime Family,” it is only appropriate to refer to the Trump family as a “continuing criminal enterprise.”
Again, to our Republican friends, no one should mistake our written attacks against Republican lawmakers as being automatically supportive of Democrats. We are not so binary in our political thinking. We haven’t voted for a Republican or a Democrat for president since 1992, proud to say. Even the most partisan Democrat has to recognize that President Biden’s mental faculties are failing. We’re seeing more opinion pieces in the press suggesting if President Biden soon made a decision not to seek re-elect, it would not necessarily be disastrous for Democrats. We’re satisfied that at least two Democratic governors – Gavin Newsom of California and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan – would defeat any Republican nominee.
Noticed all the new RV parking spaces at the Magnolia RV Park off West University. Someone else getting prepared for the lithium/bromine boom.
Someone sent a message saying they lived elsewhere but owned property in Columbia County, and wanted to know what we knew about minerals being leased in the county. All we can say is that if a company is interested in leasing your land, it has likely contacted you by now.
