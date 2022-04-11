We note a report in Arkansas Business magazine that Lyon College of Batesville wants to start two new schools that currently do not exist in Arkansas. It’s eying the prospect of a school of dentistry in the Little Rock area, and a school of veterinary medicine. Creating a dentistry school appears to have better prospects at the moment, but either would be a high hurdle. UAMS considered the creation of a dentistry school years ago, but decided not to move forward. Lyon is a private college affiliated with the Presbyterian Church-USA and has about 600 students. It claims to have a little more flexibility with how it can accomplish things than a state college. We’re all for the creation of a school of veterinary medicine in Arkansas. We just think it needs to be at Southern Arkansas University. A vet school is a pretty expensive buy-in – on the order of $100-150 million last we checked. Probably unlikely for SAU unless a philanthropist who wants his or her name on the door steps forward with a big donation. If there's no money out there for the UA system or an independent like SAU to create a vet school, one wonders how far Lyon College will get.
This was the week during which Arkansas Business ranked Arkansas’ four- and two-year colleges by enrollment. Southern Arkansas University’s enrollment last fall was 4,434 – a 0.0 percent change over the previous year. This was actually good news as 11 of the 24 four-year schools lost enrollment – including five of the seven schools with more enrollment than SAU. SAU is just behind Harding, which has 4,879 students.
Enrollment among the two-year schools, according to Arkansas Business: No. 14, UA Hope-Texarkana, 1,191, down 5.6 percent. No. 15, South Arkansas Community College, El Dorado, 1,132, down 5.7 percent. No 21, SAU-Tech, 932, up 21.2 percent (second best among the 23 two-years).
It did not go unnoticed that the Magnolia High art department created the new backdrop for the stage at the McNeil Festival on the Rails.
Ten years ago, we reported that a story by Central fourth-grader Brantley Cox had appeared in Weekly Reader, which is distributed in schools across the nation. CLICK HERE to read the article.
The answer is 42.
It was a surprise when we read it, or perhaps we knew it but had forgotten. There’s a provision in Arkansas law that allows city councils or quorum courts to create property tax millages for certain purposes, with payment of those taxes being voluntary. There’s a county in Arkansas where people may choose to pay a property tax millage for beaver eradication. Another county gives people the option to pay a property tax for a spay-neuter program. Other uses are possible, as Kristin Higgins of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture noted in an article we published Saturday. It remains to be seen whether a local organization might appeal to a city council or the Quorum Court to create a voluntary tax for specific purposes. CLICK HERE to read the article.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.