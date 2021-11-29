We’re monitoring the weekly flu report produced by the Arkansas Department of Health. As yet, there’s little in the report of local note but we’ll keep watching for any uptick. Among the few benefits of COVID-19 is that more people are paying attention to personal hygiene, while thwarting the spread of flu at the same time. Keep it up, South Arkansas, and save the entire population from unnecessary misery. CLICK HERE to keep up with the state’s weekly flu report.
Winter is coming. Now’s the time to buy that snow shovel or electrical power generator you promised yourself.
We posted our new poll question over the weekend. It asks, “Generally speaking, how old do you feel?” Without giving away the preliminary numbers, it’s safe to say that few of our readers “feel” their current physical age. Beyond that, the figures are interesting. Make sure to register your vote before the poll ends in a couple of days.
Please be careful while operating ATVs. Give a thought to the maturity and/or intoxication level of the people allowed to use an ATV on your property.
Oh, Tom. Inflation began when the Trump administration issued the first COVID-19 relief check. You remember, the one to which the ex-president worked so hard to have his signature affixed. Giving people and businesses an “entitlement” for services they have not rendered is, itself, inflationary. Yes, people needed the money. But Republicans and Democrats conveniently ignored the truth and the inflationary nature of these entitlements.
Yes, we are posting less material on our Facebook page, and with less frequency. There are many reasons for this – our discomfort with the platform and its rules generally, the abusive nature of the comments of some posters, etc. Bottom line: We want readers to come to our website directly and not as the result of a Facebook post.
The SAU basketball women are off to a 4-1 start and open GAC play on Thursday at Harding. SAU men and women will be home on Saturday against Henderson State.
