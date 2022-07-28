The SAU Alumni Center will host its Blue and Gold Day, and Mulerider and Panther Pep Rally, from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, August 16. The pep rally will be at 6 p.m. There will be entertainment and, of course, free food. This is a good event with the goal of uniting the college and town communities. More later. The new school year is roaring toward us.
Tate Stephens has been selected as the 2022-2023 Magnolia High School mascot, Paw Paw. CLICK HERE to see his victory dance, courtesy of MHS Varsity Cheerleaders.
The great national controversy is over. Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split the duty of hosting the game show, “Jeopardy!”
Yes, the burn ban remains on in almost all Arkansas counties.
Five years ago, we reported that a performing arts center and ninth-grade building were among the plans for a $20.6 million bond issue vote in the Magnolia School District. CLICK HERE to read the article.
Britt Kinman, the new chief executive officer of Magnolia Regional Medical Center, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Seeing reports in the media about an Associated Press investigation into methane emissions from oil and gas sites in the Permian Basin of Texas. Why so many Americans seem hell-bent on keeping hydrocarbons as a primary energy source when cleaner alternatives are available is a mystery to us.
It was ugly as sin.
Sorry that we’ve missed a couple of columns. It’s rare that we skip two days in a row.
A co-worker from our Malvern newspaper days was seriously injured Wednesday in a collision between Malvern and Hot Springs. The other driver died. Just a reflection on how quickly one’s life can change. Knock on wood.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Any opinions expressed in this column are his own. It’s always worse when it is someone you know.