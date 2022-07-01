Our top story this morning relates Entergy Arkansas’ request for proposals from companies that may want to provide the electric utility with 1,000 megawatts of power, sourced through a combination of solar grids or wind turbines. That’s huge. Entergy Arkansas now has 281 megawatts of solar power at its direct command. The company’s Chicot and Searcy solar farms each generate 100 megawatts. The Chicot site near Lake Village covers 825 acres – almost 36 million square feet. Put into perspective, that’s about 193 average-sized Walmart Supercenters. A total output of 1,000 megawatts would require 3.5 million solar panels, if the Chicot and Searcy sites are guides. And, that’s just what Entergy is doing. Arkansas’ rural electric cooperatives are partnering with industries, school districts and others to create generating capacity. So, if you’ve got 825 acres of cleared and/or relatively flat land that is otherwise unproductive, here’s your chance to do something with it. Entergy wants to have the 1,000 additional megawatts “in the field” no later than late 2026.
Big changes inside Mac’s. The grocery store has installed self check-out devices. Also, the in-store music has added easy-listening music to its mix of Christian music. What caught our ears was an instrumental version of “You Only Live Twice” from the James Bond film of the same name. Of course, that particular theme mixed with Christian theology might lend itself to interesting discussions.
A defense news development that bears watching. Raytheon Technologies has a contract to continue development of a prototype tactical ground station called TITAN, or “Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node.” The concept is to develop a new piece of hardware that provides defense systems of all types with targeting data. Palantir Technologies is also working up a competing prototype. The TITAN would be integrated with ground vehicles such as the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Nothing in this for South Arkansas, just interesting to watch.
Matt Middleton, who was hired in January as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at SAU, has decided to go back to his old job as football coach at Cedar Creek in Monroe, LA. Steve Ensminger Jr., who held the job at Cedar Creek briefly, resigned.
Reminding the history buffs out there. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought July 1-3, 1863. We enjoy watching the film “Gettysburg” at this time of year. July 1 was when the Confederates joined battle with the Union in the hills of southern Pennsylvania – the Rebels pushing the federals into defensive positions around Cemetery Ridge. July 2 was when the Union repulsed the Confederates at Little Round Top. July 3 was the ill-fated Pickett’s Charge.
Five years ago, we reported on a strong thunderstorm that causes damage and power outages throughout Columbia County. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The honor is to serve.
This is a weekend when a lot of people move. Saw a small caravan Thursday afternoon on the bypass. Safe travels to all this long holiday weekend.
This column will not appear on Monday as we enjoy the Fourth of July. We’re not going anywhere. As we take pains to point out, news happens during holidays. Check with us frequently to keep up with the news.
BTW – and we don’t say this enough – we deeply appreciate those of you who come up and say that they depend on magnoliareporter.com to keep them informed. This makes it all worth it.
It's Canada Day, the other national day celebrated here at Reporter Mansion. CLICK TO HEAR the Sultans of String version of "O, Canada," which we regard as one of the best national anthems.
