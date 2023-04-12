Gov. Sarah Sanders received another well-deserved round of ridicule on Tuesday after it was reported that the state’s online application form for people who want to serve on state boards or commission had received a telling bit of editing. It presented as a required response an answer to the following question: “What is an accomplishment of the Governor’s that you admire the most?” We appreciate that this governor – any governor, in fact – wants to appoint her friends and supporters to state government agency boards. But fishing for compliments? We can’t decide if that’s brazen and bold, or points toward a massive streak of personal insecurity and immaturity. Based on her past record we’re going with the ladder. When we report on gubernatorial appointments, we routinely include a line and a link that encourages our readers to apply for these appointments. We want South Arkansas residents serving in state government at all levels for the experience and knowledge that they can bring to it. These boards and commissions need South Arkansas perspective. These boards don’t need sycophants. Last we checked a few minutes ago, the governor’s office had apparently removed the link to the application form for state boards and commissions. Potential applicants receive an error message. Just so. There’s no reason any Arkansan should have to write what amounts to a personal loyalty oath to the governor in order to serve on a board or commission.
It’s both strawberry harvest time, and tomato planting season. We’ve considered growing tomato plants at the front of Reporter Mansion but like a lot of things, we’ve been putting it off. Perhaps starting small might be the best option.
People are always complaining that this, that or the other thing costs too much. So, we thought that we’d test that with our new online poll. We have posted a list of nine products or services and asked readers to select the one they consider to be the most-overpriced. We could have picked virtually anything, and maybe we’ll ask the question again with a different set of nominations. But the nine posted items are the ones we chose. In early voting, one of the items has a commanding 27 percent share – twice that of its nearest rival for the “honor.”
One year ago, we reported that Jenni Daniel has been named the new executive director of the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Saw a trail camera shot of a black bear in Columbia County, taken at 10:01 p.m. Sunday. Looks like a big one, too. We won’t give any further information to protect the bear. Just know, they’re out there.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.