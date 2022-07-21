Our daily history nugget below notes that it’s been 10 years since Stars Motion Picture Corporation of El Dorado announced that it would permanently close The Cameo theatre on Sunday, August 12, 2012. So, it’s been 10 years. Ten years since Magnolia last had a motion picture theatre. (Longer than that, really – ole’ W.P. Florence knew how to run The Cameo but he couldn't do it forever. His successors, less so as witnessed by The Cameo's closure). The Cameo’s closure remains a sore spot in the social and cultural life of Magnolia and Columbia County. How can it be that a town with a state university doesn’t have a motion picture theatre? SAU has done its best, offering land and practically begging companies to build a movie palace. Perhaps it will happen someday. We have high hopes for the land that Dawson Hotel Management is leasing from SAU for the construction of a Best Western Hotel. This presents an opportunity for others – perhaps even a movie house chain – to execute similar long-term leases. Our belief is that Magnolia can support a modern three-to-five screen theater. CLICK HERE to see our story about the SAU-Dawson lease.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $630 million (actually, about half that amount goes to you if you win). The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery notes that if it’s won, it will be the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. To whet the public’s appetite for tickets, the lottery points out that during Tuesday night’s drawing, there was one $30,000 winner from Hot Springs, two $1,500 winners from Cabot and Morrilton, and five $600 winners from Mayflower, Crossett, Sherwood, Russellville and Benton. If the jackpot rolls over on Friday night, things will definitely start to get crazy at your favorite lottery retailer. There’s no doubt that participating in a lottery is financially dumb. We actively discourage it. If you want to really want to help Arkansas students get scholarships to attend colleges and universities (the lottery funds scholarships), give the money you spend on tickets directly to the school of your choice. That said, yeah, we’ll probably buy a Mega Millions ticket now that all the rest of you have spent so much money building up our jackpot.
We actually would like for someone in South Arkansas to win the lottery, and to keep quiet about it for as long as possible. Would absolutely be the talk of the town for months.
We can’t provide you with a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on Wednesday, Literary Hub published an article by Ben Riggs headlined “How a ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ crossover almost happened.” The story extensively quotes our friend and Magnolia High graduate Dr. John Rateliff. Riggs accurately describes Rateliff as an internationally renowned scholar of the works of J.R.R. Tolkien and Tolkien’s “Rings” trilogy. There’s renewed interest in “Rings” and Tolkien crossovers thanks to the upcoming Amazon Prime fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” It’s a scheduled five-season prequel, set thousands of years earlier than Tolkein’s Middle-earth.
Heather Raney, president of the United Way of Columbia County, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its’ meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee at Cadence Bank.
He can’t harm you now.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Cameo Theater and Amigo Juan’s Restaurant had both announced their pending closures. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We encourage readers to use our free online archive. CLICK HERE to see it. It has filed more than 108,000 stories, photos, videos, obituaries and other items that we’ve posted since magnoliareporter.com was launched in April 2010.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own, although he sometimes quotes other people. “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” – William Faulkner.