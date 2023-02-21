Seven weeks into the legislative session, the governor finally had her education bill introduced to the General Assembly on Monday. We’ll repeat our assertion that our local legislators – Rep. Lane Jean, Rep. Wade Andrews, and Sen. Steve Crowell – should support its rejection out of hand, regardless of the fact that Crowell is one of the Senate co-sponsors. The bill was introduced and put before the public on Monday, and we’re told that the Senate Education Committee is likely to vote Wednesday to move the bill forward to the House. The bill is on a fast track to be approved by the governor next week. We say there’s no rush. The senators and representatives can’t have had any more time to read the 144-page bill than we have, and we did attempt to scan it last night. We hardly got past the first section on school resource officers before having our opinion confirmed that this bill is a disaster in the making. We just don’t see how the Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District will be able to hire six-to-nine SROs, or that the Magnolia School District can absorb 10 or more. And even at that, the bill waters down officer training requirements for youth mental health first aid. And that’s just one aspect of a 144-page bill that demolishes local salary schedules, heaps disrespect on teachers who have gone beyond bachelor of science degrees, creates a voucher plan that would, in practice, drain money from rural schools, and strips professional educators of protection against unfair dismissals. This bill is too big to be passed as a single unit. It is too complex to be approved without weeks of vetting by educators, and experts in school financing and education law. The long delay in getting this bill introduced is a sufficient clue that the governor’s own staff and backers had a difficult time putting it together. There’s no pressing demand for legislative passage by the end of next week. Sen. Crowell, Reps. Andrews and Jean, and the rest of the legislature, should slow this bill down until educators and the rest of the public have had time to vet and sweat the details. CLICK HERE to read coverage from Arkansas Advocate, and to download your own copy of the bill.
We should know much more by this time next week about Tetra Technologies’ plans to extract bromine and lithium from beneath Columbia and Lafayette counties. It has several thousand acres of mineral leases along the borders of the counties. The company will issue its quarterly financial report and possible development intentions next Monday.
The Arkansas Legislature should leave libraries and librarians alone, unless it wants to give them more money to do their jobs. And that’s to provide the public with non-judgmental, free access to information and information technology. Our legislative delegation – Reps. Andrews and Jean, and Sen. Crowell – should oppose any effort to make the work of librarians illegal. Librarians are the best judges of the works that should be on their shelves.
Harry Potter!
Arkansans who are inclined to grumble about federal government spending would do well to remember pertinent facts. In fiscal 2022, for every $1 that Arkansans paid in federal income tax, $3.39 was returned. The state government also received 39.68 percent of its revenue from federal sources, according to research by SmartAsset. All surrounding states also receive more federal aid than they paid in income tax, and the percentage of state budgets from federal aid ranges from 37.24 percent in Oklahoma, to 52.27 percent in Louisiana.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Why are Reps. Westerman, Crawford, Hill and Womack not rushing to condemn Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s call for a national “divorce” of states momentarily controlled by Democratic or Republican majorities? Of course, they would have to admit that a fellow Republican is high-order crazy.