Our top story today looks at the upcoming races for city offices in Columbia County. As part of this story, our current online poll asks readers to pick one of nine topics they think should be the priority for the Magnolia city government. We recognize that there are more than nine issues, and we grouped together a few things to cover more ground. We also left out a couple of our pet peeves – poor street lighting and the plague of billboards, which we could have tucked in with code enforcement or infrastructure needs. But, these nine should cover most concerns of most readers. We do regard all nine of these as local government issues but many of them shouldn’t be dumped on the backs of city government alone. People can pick up trash and debris, and keep drains free, in their own neighborhoods. If you think the Magnolia market is a can’t-miss for a type of retailer or restaurant, start a business. Neighborhoods, churches and civic groups can do more to create recreational opportunities. Individual Magnolia citizens could help cut crime by keeping their property secure, reporting suspicious activity, and more closely monitoring the lives of their children. Having heard Walter Cronkite say the word “government” so many times, our third-grade mind asked our mother, “Mom, what’s ‘the government?’” She wisely responded, “That’s us.” And she was right. All of us have the civic duty to help our city along in the direction that we want it to go. If any of these nine issues sings out to you, be among the group of people who pushes the change you want to see in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com is happy to publish free, one-time statements from candidates who are running for local political office. If you are running for a municipal office in Columbia County, email your statement to news@magnoliareporter.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10. August 10 is the final day of the filing period. We don’t accept announcements after the August 10 deadline.
We’re also happy to receive paid political advertising from candidates. Don’t delay – it takes time to get ads prepared and proofed. And don’t wait until the week before early voting starts to make a decision about advertising. Your advertising ducks should be in a row by Labor Day.
Dan Marsh, former managing editor of the Banner-News and until recently communications assistant at Southern Arkansas University, has a new job. Ironically, it’s one of our old jobs. He is the new managing editor at the Greenwood (MS) Commonwealth. We held that position from 1987-1992 before moving on to Marshall, TX. The Commonwealth has managed to remain a daily newspaper, although it has converted to delivery by the U.S. Postal Service. It’s blessed to still have its own printing press, which its parent company, Emmerich Enterprises, uses to print other newspapers that it owns throughout the Mississippi Delta. We wish Dan the best in his new post. Greenwood is an interesting place and a newsy town.
Dan’s departure resulted in something of a hole in news from SAU in recent weeks, which we imagine will be plugged in due course.
We began the month with a little rain, got some in the middle and ended the final weekend with a big splash – 1.48 inches, for a July total of 3.99 inches. We’re up to 33.99 inches for the year to date. Recent August rainfalls:
August 2021 – 8.55 inches
August 2020 – 5.99 inches
August 2019 – 0.2 inches
August 2018 – 1.21 inches
August 2017 – 9.09 inches
August 2016 – 10.78 inches
August 2015 – 1.65 inches
Ten years ago, we reported on plans to preserve downtown Magnolia’s murals. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We asked readers of our Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook to name the best thing they ate in the past week. Dozens of responses from several states and Canada. Some at restaurants, others at home, and a few straight from the backyard. CLICK HERE to read the responses or to add your own.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Raisin pie is under-rated.