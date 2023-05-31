The Magnolia Farmers Market will open Saturday for its June-through-July run on Saturday mornings in the block that includes Square Park. There will be farm produce, crafts, entertainment and other activities. We encourage the public to buy locally-grown produce and protein products. We’ve mused previously about the economic impact if Columbia County residents bought only 1 percent of their vegetables, fruits and beef/pork/chicken directly from producers within our immediate area. It would be as if a big new industry had suddenly landed in our midst. It would keep an untold amount of money in our community, and circulating in our community. Many local people would actually be able to make a full-time living again through agriculture. And if that 1 percent became 2 percent, people from all over the country would flock to Magnolia to see “how you did it.” Support your local farmers markets. Stop by those pop-up stands for watermelons, peas, peaches and strawberries. Don’t worry if the tomatoes aren’t the perfectly round spheres you see in grocery stores. Maybe the strawberries don’t come in nice packages. But do establish relationships with local producers.
There’s always a lot of talk in economic development about “quality of life.” Well, farmers markets are certainly a quality-of-life thing. Support them, and over time you’ll see more vendors, more products and even higher quality.
There’s local representation on Arkansas Business Publishing Group’s 2023 “Top 100 Women of Impact in Arkansas” list. The newspaper Arkansas Business said the honorees will be featured in a special publication in September and celebrated at the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas’ 2023 Power of the Purse event. The local nominees are Elizabeth Burns Anderson, senior vice president of Farmers Bank & Trust and executive director of the Farmers Bank Foundation; Katherine Berry, associate professor and Founding Program director, Southern Arkansas University; Faith Elliott, vice president of Operations, Amfuel; and Magnolia native Danyelle Musselman, community advocate and wife of UAF men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman.
One year ago, we reported that Steven Wade Miller was resentenced to life in prison for a 1994 homicide committed in El Dorado. CLICK HERE to read the story.
We see a lot of tractor-trailers going around the Magnolia Square which are oversized. It would be simple enough to set up a camera system that records and automatically determines fines assessed to companies and drivers responsible for this. There are reasons why we pay for highway markings.
Dusty roads.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission approved both grants requested at its Monday meeting. The Downtown Magnolia District will receive $2,534.40 to pay for maintenance of the hanging flower baskets around the Magnolia Square. The Winnie Kate’s Kids Baseball tournament got $1,600 for the expenses of its inaugural tournament. The commission also re-upped its year-long advertising deal with us, which we appreciate.
Wow. Our real estate correspondent tells us that 14 residences changed hands in Columbia County during the past two weeks, and there was a $1.2 million deal for a set of chicken houses. We’ll have the story on Thursday.
SAU looks especially vacant this week.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.