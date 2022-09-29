The ink is drying on a contract to sell The Central Hub on the Magnolia Square. It won’t be returning as a restaurant and bar, but food, alcohol, musical entertainment and special events will be involved. In what we regard as a huge plus, the new ownership is local. A proud husband of the buyer tells us that there will be a six-figure remodel involved with a hoped-for reopening around Valentine’s Day-Mardi Gras. So be watching our real estate list for details. We expect to publish a more extensive report on the new business’ plans after Halloween.
Great economic development news is one of those things for which we want to see earth moved before crowing too much about. But we will say that if proposed plans for bromine and lithium development come to pass, western Columbia and eastern Lafayette counties will be part of an economic boon we’ve not seen since the 1960s. Tetra Technologies has leased for decades the mineral rights to thousands of acres in the two counties. A few years ago, it sublet some of that acreage to Standard Lithium. Now, as we reported on Tuesday, Tetra Technologies appears poised to develop a brine production field and bromine plant on its acreage. A lithium recovery plant could be a follow-on project. CLICK HERE to see the story. Most of Tetra Technologies’ leases are in Lafayette County, south-southeast of Lewisville and Stamps, but extend eastward into Columbia County. We don’t know what the construction cost or employment would be, but suffice to say that Lafayette County has never seen anything like it. We’ve not seen anything about how Tetra plans to finance this project but the company’s statements imply that it regards it as essential to the company’s future.
Let’s not forget about Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium contemplates doing one of two things. The first is laying a long pipeline from its leased land in Tetra’s neighborhood, across Columbia and Union counties, to its facility at Lanxess in El Dorado. The second is building a lithium recovery and production facility in western Columbia County. Standard Lithium has said that the second option would require an investment up to $870 million. That’s just staggering. But Standard Lithium is developing partnerships with subsidiaries of Koch Industries, for whom $870 million is pocket change. All of this gets real when bulldozers show up. It could happen.
What would a major new chemical production facility mean for Lafayette County? Well, Columbia County’s 2020 median household income was $35,148. The Lafayette County figure was $27,515 – 70th among 75 Arkansas counties. High-paying chemical industry jobs would move Lafayette County, which is also among the least-populous counties in Arkansas, up several notches.
Jimmy Walker, superintendent of Columbia Christian School, will be the speaker for today's noon meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
We walked by Wilson Bearden Pharmacy and got a good look at its remodeling in progress. It will be beautiful upon completion.
The sign in front of Don Julio’s restaurant on East Main says that it will be open soon.
Dairy Queen reports on its Facebook page that a cast iron water main had to be replaced and that the work is taking longer than expected. We’re among those who look forward to a rapid reopening.
Tom Marvolo Riddle.
People sometimes ask us whether Reporter Mansion has two floors. Some Magnolia Square buildings do have two floors, even three floors, but ours has only one. By their heights, the front facades of many buildings may imply a second floor. Some may have had them in earlier days but have since been converted to one-floor structures. Our own building has a rather high front façade. Internally, we have an 11-foot ceiling but the roof slants from the front downward to the back of the alley with nothing more than a 2-3 foot height above the ceiling. Many downtown buildings maintain their original high ceilings, certainly enough for a loft or second floor if desired.
A year ago, we reported on the Columbia County Rural Development Authority’s plans to control giant salvenia in Lake Columbia. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Our current poll question returns to a subject we asked about a few years ago. We want to know how well prepared your family is in case of a natural disaster. It’s just good sense to have enough stored water, food, fuel and other supplies on hand to get by for a few days. Two weeks of supplies is good.
A cool 51 degrees during our morning walk today. A neighbor said last night she can do without the 50-degree nights and the 90-degree days. Our standard response to describe South Arkansas' climate is to say we have only two seasons -- Hot and Not As Hot.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We liked that particular crockpot chicken recipe, which is to smother all of it in mayonnaise and onion dip mix.