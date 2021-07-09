Travel along Interstate 30 through Little Rock will be sharply disrupted this weekend. Contractors are demolishing the 9th Street Bridge as part of a reconstruction plan, which is itself part of the broader plan to widen Interstate 30 through the capital city. The widening plan has been controversial from the start as it is expected to exacerbate the divide between the east and west sides of Little Rock. We won’t argue that Little Rock is a bottleneck for east-west travel through Arkansas but we do find fault with ArDOT’s solution. We have been maintaining a drumbeat for the rapid completion of improvements to U.S. 82 across South Arkansas, specifically, widening the highway to four lanes across the southern tier of counties. If this had been done in a timely manner through the years, it would have forestalled the Interstate 30 project in Little Rock by diverting a substantial amount of cross-county truck and other traffic through South Arkansas. It would even now be providing a four-lane link that Magnolia and South Arkansas needs, and the jobs and infrastructure that goes with it. It would have relieved the pressure-point in Memphis due to the current problems with the Hernando DeSoto Bridge. We don’t hear as much as we’d like about this need from our region’s economic developers, mayors and city councils, county judges and quorum courts, and state legislators. Now’s the time when decision makers in Little Rock should be the most receptive to the message: Four-lane U.S. 82 now.
Guidance from the CDC suggests that if the school year was presently open, Columbia and Lafayette counties – among others -- could be under recommendations to cancel school athletic events due to current high COVID-19 transmission rates. Columbia County has witnessed an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the past couple of weeks. This would be easily solved if more people got vaccinated but the window of opportunity is collapsing rapidly. Schools reopen in five weeks. The two-shot vaccines need to be administered about a month apart. Which means we have roughly through the end of next week to get our vaccination rate over 50 percent. Given the current pace of vaccinations, that’s frankly impossible. So, if it turns out you can’t watch your grandchildren play sports this fall because you didn’t get vaccinated, you have only your stubbornness to blame.
The mayor of Minden, LA, said in a statement on Thursday that Minden is leading Louisiana in COVID-19 infections, with large numbers of cases tied to church congregations. Terry Gardner wants people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and to wash their hands.
The Arkansas State Fair promises to return in October. We hope so. We’ll see.
Oh, Trent. The state senator from El Dorado penned a self-congratulatory tweet this morning, saluting something called the “2021 Calvin Coolidge Awards” for selecting him among Arkansas’ most conservative state senators. We sent a response back, reminding him that consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds. Actually, the full quote from Columbia County’s adopted son-essayist, Ralph Waldo Emerson, is that, “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds, adored by little statesmen and philosophers and divines." If Sen. Garner has a defining characteristic, it’s foolish consistency. Every single belief we hold is open to re-examination in the light of new information and experience, and we’ve changed our mind about many things through the years. We pity people who are less flexible in their thinking. And we have some pity for certain politicians, like Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who get flailed for his flexibility by the likes of Garner.
Blossoms are still popping out from the magnolia trees on the Magnolia Square, but they are becoming scarce.
Communication is key.
If you’re looking for an outside activity, there’s the Square Market from 9-noon Saturday on North Jefferson, near Reporter Mansion.
