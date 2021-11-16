The front door here at Reporter Mansion needed a holiday upgrade, so we went next door to Magnolia Blossom Florist for a Christmas wreath. People often ask whether we enjoy living on the Magnolia Square. The answer, to borrow from Petula Clark, is, “Downtown, no better place for sure.” If we had a corner bodega, and if our church hadn't moved 65 years ago from its former location in what is now Wilson Garden, we’d seldom need to drive for anything. The druggist, barber, lawyer and banker, clothing stores and gift shops, live theatre, five different restaurants and a bakery are within 3-minute walks. Seriously, more of you would enjoy living on or near the square. We need to figure out how to bring the original Magnolia Inn back to life as residential housing. There are plenty of locations on or within a short walk of the square that would be great for residential remodeling or site-built housing.
The Rotary Club of Magnolia has begun its distribution of dictionaries to all Columbia County third-grade students. This is a great project made possible by Rotary volunteers, and by all of the people who purchased tickets to its breakfast fundraiser.
Crawfish Haven USA on South Jefferson will reopen for its season on Thursday. The restaurant’s Facebook page says crawfish will be limited since the harvest has just started.
Andy’s of Magnolia said on its Facebook page that it has a new meat supplier. “All issues have now been resolved,” the announcement said. Don’t know the issue, but it sounds intriguing.
Meat supplies. The COVID crisis taught us not to take the availability of any consumer product for granted. We’ve noted previously that we seldom buy hamburger meat in quantities less than five pounds any more.
Oh, Trent. Vaccines save lives. UAMS is saving lives by requiring its staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Had Arkansas and the nation – especially the former administration – listened to the advice of medical experts, hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved. Attacking the UAMS leadership for meeting federal requirements in this regard is unworthy of a state senator.
Dollar General opened its 18,000th store last week. It is located in Gulf Shores, AL. The company marked the occasion by donating $18,000 to Gulf Shores Elementary School for literacy projects and other educational programs. Not hard to see how DG got to 18,000 stores when five exist in Columbia County alone.
The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame let us know that all 75 Arkansas counties are represented among the 2,200 nominations made for the honors. Finalists will be announced in January for Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, Gone But Not Forgotten and People’s Choice.
A new Georgy Girl.
The crew from Chance’s Sprinklers is into its second week installing Christmas decorations on the Columbia County Courthouse grounds. Another reason to visit downtown Magnolia.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.