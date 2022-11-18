The holidays have arrived. People who used to live here will return for visits. Many of our residents will travel to see friends and relatives. There’s going to be a lot of talk about the old hometown. The word that needs to be spread is this: We need you. A lament one frequently hears from former residents is “I would have stayed, but there aren’t any good paying jobs.” That’s no longer true. All across South Arkansas, we have major industrial and high tech employers who are almost begging people to sign on. The region’s chemical industry is expanding bromine and lithium production. The region’s defense industry, with technology that’s as leading-edge as anything anywhere, is almost desperate for workers. The defense and chemical sectors are among the highest-paying jobs available. They don’t require degrees in engineering or chemistry. Their most basic job requirements are that people show up for work, and have a good attitude about it. And there’s every indication that both of these industries will have more jobs available in the future. There are also plenty of jobs if you’re not interested in working for Albemarle Corporation or Lockheed Martin. Almost every plant, retailer or profession in our region has openings for both skilled and unskilled labor. If you want to come home, if the grass wasn’t greener, if you like rural lifestyles, there’s a place for you in South Arkansas.
Waltzing Matilda.
The response to our current online poll question is one of the strongest we’ve seen lately. We’re asking readers to select one of eight responses to the question, “What should be the top priority of Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders?” We can usually predict the final outcome of our online poll by extrapolating from the first few responses. But as befits the volatile nature of politics now, the reaction to the poll has been all over the board. There have been lead changes. Voting has been close. One of the eight responses appears out of contention, but there are paths to victory for the remaining candidates. You still have time to make your vote count.
