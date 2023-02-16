Folks keep talking about the governor’s education bill, when in fact there is no bill on the floor of the legislature as of this writing. All we’ve seen so far are poster presentations – not actual legislation. Which is one of the things that makes us highly wary – even suspicious – of this legislation. The governor says she’s proposing a complete overhaul of the education system. Yet few people have seen the legislation, and we’re a month into the legislative session. This can only be deliberate – proposing an all-encompassing education bill with little time left for the vetting, expert analysis, sober discussion – and surgery – that the bill will need. This is why we’ve been calling on our legislative delegation – Reps. Lane Jean and Wade Andrews, and Sen. Steve Crowell, with the rest of the legislature, to reject the bill out of hand. The legislature isn’t going to do that, but it should.
The governor’s press office issued on Wednesday a curious piece of paper titled, “Myth vs. Fact: Arkansas LEARNS.” It purports to address some of the statements people have been making about the proposals as they understand them (“myths”) versus what the governor claims to be fact. Well, since practically no one outside the governor’s inner circle has seen the legislation, who is to say what’s a myth, and what’s a fact?
This kinda slipped by us, but the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is holding its monthly meeting today at SAU’s Reynolds Center. The university is forging a closer relationship with Game and Fish, and the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, as it seeks to develop the Laney Farm property into a massive outdoor education and recreation complex. SAU President Dr. Trey Berry was recently appointed to the PHT board.
The swimming pool situation in Magnolia does have many people trying to come up with a solution following the permanent closure of the SAU Aquatic Center. At this point, if there is to be a solution in the next 3-5 years, it looks like it will have to be initiated by those people with a vested or deep interest in having water recreation facilities available.
Magnolia banker Monty Harrington has been re-appointed to a five-year term on the Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
Dennis Cooper, formerly of Magnolia, will be the speaker at today’s Rotary Club of Magnolia meeting. The club meets in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank.
We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that Texas Highways magazine has published an article by Kristen O’Brien headlined, “The Art of Hospitality: The 97-year-old Lancaster Hotel’s art collection is on view for guests and visitors in Houston.” The hotel is owned by Magnolia native Jay Shinn and his family. He discusses his artistic vision for the hotel post-Hurricane Harvey.
Remember that the Festival on the Rails in McNeil is Saturday, April 8.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon thinks his Facee-bok videos of mes are so funny. Not my fault if Iss crash into walls because mes feets have no traction on his floors. See the hoo-mon laughing if mes soos him.
The George Washington Birthday holiday is on Monday. Not Presidents’ Day. The George Washington Birthday holiday.
It rained this morning, but nothing like the severe storms that were possible.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.