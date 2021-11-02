COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,385. Month ago: 3,305. Year ago: 757

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11-1. Month ago: 39. Year ago: 79

Total recovered – 3,300+1. Month ago: 3,200. Year ago: 657

Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 66 deaths. Year ago: 21 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.24, down from 9.25

Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.82, down from 12.83

Total positive PCR tests – 1,869

Total positive antigen tests – 1,775

Total negative PCR tests – 18,352+10

Total negative antigen tests – 12,075+13

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.9, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.1, down from 10.2

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Sunday, October 31

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 students.

Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.

Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.

East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.

District-wide personnel – 0

Total: 0 staff, 1 student.

Positivity rate: 6.11

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 481+2

SAU total active cases – 3 students. 1+1 staff. 1+1 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0

SAU current number in quarantine – 5-2

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 850

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5

Total recovered – 817

Total number dead – 27

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.8, up from 35.7

Percent of population partially immunized – 5.0, down from 5.1

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,374

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10-3

Total recovered – 1,325+3

Total number dead – 39

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.8, up from 40.5

Percent of population partially immunized – 11.6, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,412+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 18

Total recovered – 3,309+1

Total number dead – 85

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.6, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 8.1, up from 7.9

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,798+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 61-6

Total recovered – 5,597+7

Total number dead – 138

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.9, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 8.0, up from 7.8

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,119+16

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 33-3

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 15+1

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 21,714, up from 21,714 total cases. 401 deaths.

Webster – 6,643, up from 6,631 total cases. 147 deaths.

Claiborne – 2,013, up from 2,011 total cases. 63 deaths.

Union – 4,017, up from 4,005 total cases. 105 deaths.

