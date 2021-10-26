East Central’s basketball team is pegged to finish seventh in the Great American Conference this season. Southern Arkansas is tapped to finish second. Arkansas barely beat East Central, 77-74, in an “exhibition” game on Sunday – coming back after East Central built a 14-point lead in the second half. The Muleriders travel to Ada on January 6, and will host the Tigers on February 12. SAU men open their basketball season in a crossover tournament in Kansas City against Augustana on November 12, followed by a game against Northern State on November 13. SAU women will be in Jefferson City, MO on those dates, playing Lincoln and Upper Iowa. That said, everyone likes a basketball underdog. Congratulations to East Central for representing Great American Conference basketball.
Dates have been set for Magnolia’s Christmas Open House. They are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 13 and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 14. Another event sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.
It appears that there will be a massive housecleaning in the Louisiana State Police, focused on its troubled Monroe-based Troop F. Incidents of violence, especially those targeting Black motorists, have made the Northeast Louisiana troop the focus of a federal civil rights violation investigation.
A former El Dorado resident is running for mayor in Wyomissing, PA. The Reading Eagle reports that Adrian Jadic, an immigrant from Romania who is a former math teacher and professional engineer, is running as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Fred Levering.
Press reports say that Albemarle Corporation, which owns 60 percent of the hard rock Wodgina Lithium Mine in Western Australian, will reopen the mine with its partner, Mineral Resources. The mine produces spodumene, which is processed into lithium.
Oh, Trent. Given your China phobia, you’ll go crazy over what is, in essence, China Week in El Dorado public schools. But hey, if a graduate of our high school, with Vietnamese ancestry, had been the screenwriter of a Disney animated feature titled “Raya and the Last Dragon,” we’d make a big thing out of it, too. CLICK HERE to read more. Trent, we remember when you filed a bill (that went nowhere) to shut down funding of Arkansas’ economic development office in China. And Trent, you also won’t like Albemarle Corporation’s deal to expand its lithium production efforts in China. CLICK HERE to read more. Trent, you’ve really got to learn that we live in a global economy and a vast, rich global culture.
