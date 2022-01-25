Magnolia High School will host the 2022 Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Tournament on March 1-5. It’s an all-hands-on-deck moment for the community as 12 boys and 12 girls teams converge on Magnolia from across the state. It’s important that Magnolia do its best to make a good impression. Magnolia is off Arkansas’ beaten path. Other than attending Southern Arkansas University, few Arkansans have a reason or a need to visit Magnolia – ever. The tournament is a rare chance to show thousands of Arkansas residents – many coming here for the first time – that Magnolia is special! Teams, fans and their hometown media will pack our hotels and restaurants for almost a week. The Arkansas Razorbacks 2023 freshmen class will be well represented on the court, and college scouts from across the region will be present. We need the community to appear as clean as it can be. We need business marquees welcoming visitors. We need restaurants and hotels that are adequately staffed for the week. Owners and employees of all our businesses should be reminded that this is a great chance for Magnolia to make a wonderful impression. And why is any of this important? We’ll have a captive audience of high school students and their parents in town – many of whom have never considered SAU as a possible college destination. They need to return home saying, “I’ve never thought about SAU before but the campus is beautiful and I’m going to check out its website.” We need out-of-town parents saying in years ahead, “You know, I would have never considered taking this job transfer to South Arkansas, but we went to the basketball tournament in Magnolia and the town made a good impression.” There are also bound to be business owners, tradespeople and professionals seeing Magnolia for the first time. They need to think on their way home, “Magnolia is a town that has it going on. We’re thinking about expanding. Why not Magnolia?” Lastly, news media representatives – in addition to reporting on the games themselves – will invariably make comments about the venue and the city. We want to hear them say, “Panther Arena isn’t brand-new anymore, but it’s still top notch. Magnolia has a lot of great restaurants. And while we’ve covered lots of basketball games across the state, we’ve seldom visited a town with more spirit, hospitality and basketball enthusiasm than Magnolia.” Let’s make the most of this moment.
Five years ago today, we reported that the City of Magnolia had begun to take control of North Jackson Street from the State of Arkansas, and to convert it from four lanes to two lanes, including a turn lane and bicycle routes. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The cynical among Americans will suggest that the United States will provide direct military support for Ukraine against Russia so that the U.S. can rip through some of its armaments stockpile, and buy more. That said, Vladimir Putin is a bully and does need to have his nose bloodied.
Broken bottle.
