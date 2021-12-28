Civic engagement is vital. We’ll define civic engagement as any activities in which people engage outside of their work or immediate family life. We have witnessed from our own experiences, and from anecdotal narratives, that just about every social institution here and elsewhere is suffering from a lack of civic engagement since the COVID-19 crisis broke. Church attendance, clubs, sporting events – all of these and more have been affected as people continue to be cautious due to an epidemic that just won’t go away. Although engagement has picked up in recent months, it’s not at the level it once was. Even pre-pandemic, civic engagement – our desire to work with and be with others – was falling. Our personal feeling is that this is a crisis of habit. Magnolians, and Americans, have fallen out of habitual participation in many activities that make for strong communities. Get back in the habit. Worship with people again. Attend club and school meetings. Go to athletic events. Shop. Dine. Take whatever precautions you think are prudent, but get back into the habits of living.
Albemarle Corporation said last week that it doesn’t expect the election of a new president in Chile to affect its lithium mining operation there. A spokesman quoted by the Reuters news agency said Albemarle has a long history in the nation, and has a long-term contract for mining. New President Gabriel Boric, a socialist in the European tradition, has suggested that the nation may create its own lithium mining company.
Arkansas Business is out with its Top 10 stories of the year. The article evidently came up a little short, so the magazine added a “Bonus No. 11.” It consisted of developments this past year in South Arkansas’ lithium prospects. No. 1 was the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the economy. Farmers Bank & Trust got a shout-out in No. 6, which consisted of changes in the banking industry.
News media reports say that Dollar General is looking at North Little Rock for the construction of a $140 million warehouse. It is part of the company’s plan to offer fresh fruits and vegetables at many locations.
South Arkansas saw record high temperatures last week, so you know what that means for next week. A cold front will roll through this weekend. There is a chance of rain and snow on Sunday. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s by Sunday night, with high temperatures not breaking 50. So, anything you want to get done during mild weather, do it now.
The entertainment press is reporting that the Steven Spielberg remake of “West Side Story” appears to be a flop after three weeks in theaters. It has earned about $37 million on its $100 million budget. We were never fans of the original and didn’t see a huge demand for a remake. Our irritation with this musical probably has much to do with endless performances of “Tonight” at Magnolia High School Homecomings.
