A quick dive into our archives revealed that of hundreds of polls since 2010, we’ve not asked readers for a straight up and down as to whether Arkansas should retain the death penalty. So, we’re asking that question through the weekend. Our view that we’ve expressed before is opposition because it’s unevenly applied. You’ve just got to be plain unlucky to be executed in the United States, and luck should have nothing to do with the process. It shouldn’t matter whether you live in any of the 27 states that allow it. It shouldn’t matter how well or how poorly you were represented in court, or if you were able to hire the best legal counsel. Why should a New York axe murderer have the knowledge that she will not be executed, while an Arkansas axe murdered might be left to wonder? And has been demonstrated in many cases, sometimes the verdicts are just wrong. Fairness and equity are at the basis of all of our laws. The lack of fairness and equality in the use of the death penalty are all the reasons we need to stop using it. If society is unwilling to execute everyone who deserves it, society should set aside its blood lust.
The idea of a federal gasoline tax moratorium won’t get far. The best way to drive down gasoline prices quickly is to avoid using gasoline. True, not as simple as it sounds, but there’s no doubt that Americans waste a lot of it. One less trip a week, or consolidating trips, would go a long way toward knocking a couple of dollars off gasoline prices in a hurry.
Former Magnolia Rotarian Rex Jones spoke to his former club Thursday afternoon at Cadence Bank. Jones is now CEO of the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership.
We were nosing around the Arkansas Department of Health website last night. For the record, there are no swimming areas closed in our immediate area due to e-Coli.
Our friends from the Murphy Arts District are advertising El Dorado's PlayScape, yet another painful reminder that Magnolia has no public swimming pool or grand-scale splash pad.
Five years ago, we reported that fire destroyed a house near Emerson. CLICK HERE to see the story.
A tropical wave is moving away from the western coast of Africa. It could be news by the end of next week.
The SAU Tech campus in East Camden will be closed July 11-15 for much needed street repairs.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.