We published on Wednesday a report that UAMS will bring its Health Career University program to Magnolia and Camden. It exposes under-represented minority groups in high schools and undergraduate programs to health careers, and preparing them to apply for health professions and biomedical research. This sounds similar to the Medical Applications of Science for Health (MASH) program. MASH is a two-week summer day camp that provides participants with certification in basic first aid and CPR, and learns the importance of healthy lifestyle habits, with lectures, labs, hands-on activities, facility tours, clinical interaction and job shadowing. MASH hasn’t been active since the pandemic. But, we checked with UAMS and a spokesman told us that MASH will return for selected Columbia County students in 2023. The UAMS website currently lists MASH camp details as to be announced, so rising high school sophomores and juniors should be on the lookout. CLICK HERE for more information about the Health Career University.
Reese Mitchell of Emerson, Arkansas FFA state president, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday in the Cal Partee Room of Cadence Bank.
Camden lawmen have arrested Nick Freeman, 30, for the Sunday night shooting death of Roddrick Crowell at the Riverside Courts apartments. According to press reports, Crowell identified the gunman before his death.
Ten years ago, we reported that norovirus was sweeping through Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the story.
From the Reading Too Much Internet Department: Jonathan XIV, the husky mascot of the University of Connecticut, is recovering after surgery to remove a large mass from his spleen. He has been on the job since 2014, a few months after his birth in El Dorado.
Chris Hill has been hired as the new head football coach at El Dorado High School.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.