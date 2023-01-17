We published today the latest edition of a feature we’ve posted irregularly during the past couple of years, called “News from peers of Southern Arkansas University.” We’re not encouraging faculty and students to abandon SAU for other campuses. Our goal, rather, is to help SAU and the 11 other institutions that are members of the Great American Conference to build brand awareness beyond athletics. Each of these universities have histories, unique missions, fields of focus, regional influence, student and alumni bases, and traditions. They’re all building facilities, programs and endowments. They’re all carving out futures for themselves and their regions. For all those reasons, we feel it’s a legitimate use of our time and space to let our readers know what’s happening at these great state and private institutions aside from basketball scores. We're all about building respect and pride for educational institutions in our region. CLICK HERE for the latest installment.
Rapid progress being made on construction at the new Scooters coffee shop. Glad to see this new addition to Magnolia’s business community.
The Albemarle royalty check is here! The Albemarle royalty check is here! Looks like eggs are back on the menu, boys and girls.
Seeing signs that civic life is picking up once again post-holiday. Send us an email about your group’s plans so that thousands of Columbia County and South Arkansas residents can read about them. news@magnoliareporter.com .
Ten years ago, we reported that Magnolia Regional Medical Center had set the groundbreaking for its wellness park. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We saw a post that Saturday is “National Use Your Gift Card Day.” Sounds reasonable enough.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The furr’s not flying yet, but Hoo-mon did remember that he’s got an air purifier. In fact, he kicked himself for having accidentally bought two of the same kind a couple of years ago. He kept one in the box, thinking he would gift it out. But he kept it and now says he will deploy the second one soon to keep the air free of – me. Well excuuuuuuuuuuse me, Hoo-mon, because that’s the way I am, Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. The following opinion was posted on Twitter by Dana D. Deree: “The congressman representing Northwest Arkansas, our immediate past governor, and the president of the United States all have adult children struggling with chemical dependency. Addiction includes all political parties and zip codes. Let's remember our raising and show empathy.”