Twelve years ago today, we toggled a switch on a computer screen. With that, magnoliareporter.com changed from a developmental project within the confines of a computer server to a full-fledged, online news and information website available across the internet. It changed our life forever, and set magnoliareporter.com on the path to becoming the Columbia County’s top online news source. We’re gratified that Magnolians, and former Magnolians located everywhere, know that they can find the latest news about our region right here – without charge, around the clock. It makes our day when people tell us that consulting our website is part of their morning routine. We love it when people, even now, “discover” magnoliareporter.com and find it useful. We look forward to becoming even more useful in the weeks and months ahead. One thing is certain in the news business. Business models must continue to change and adapt. Twelve years on, we’re trusting that we still have those abilities within us, and that we will remain your news media of choice in South Arkansas.
Magnolia’s prom is Saturday night. It is hard to believe that the school year is rapidly coming to an end. We know the seniors of 2022 are looking forward to a grand evening.
Magnolia Fire Chief Greg Pinner will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today in the Cal Partee Room at Cadence Bank (formerly BancorpSouth).
Your next cross-country flight may be on a bus. We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that Forbes recently published an article by Ben Baldanza headlined “The Essential Air Service Program is no longer essential.” He argues for an end to the EAS, which is a federal subsidy to more than 100 airports. EAS makes it possible for a large part of rural America to have some level of airline service by guaranteeing the airlines a revenue base. Baldanza specifically cites El Dorado as a location that’s too inefficient to serve by air. He argues that services to EAS communities be provided by bus. His idea is that a person could board a special bus that travels directly to the airports in Shreveport or Little Rock. A company called Landline is working with airlines to book bus trips like airline flights and “even transfers the bags when arriving at the ‘real’ airport. Rather than subsidies of $258 per passenger so that people in Morgantown, WV can have a flight to Pittsburgh, a bus could take them the 75 miles much more efficiently.” We’d dismiss this idea as nonsense except for an article online today by Edward Russell in Airline Weekly, “American Airlines restarts Philadelphia regional routes with Landline buses.” American passengers at the Allentown and Atlantic City airports go through security at those airports, and get bussed the 70 and 56 miles respectively to their airport gates in Philadelphia. Of course the whole idea of EAS is to actually be able to fly to and from cities like El Dorado. Plus, we wouldn’t bet that a company would run a “real” bus from Little Rock to El Dorado. How long would it be until Landline decides that the route doesn’t merit a big bus and instead opts for a mini-van?
We understand that our Monday article about improvements to the AWOS system at Magnolia Municipal Airport got a shout out Tuesday in the AOPA (Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association) e-newsletter. Magnolia Municipal-Ralph Weiser Field continues to make sound, incremental improvements. We’re glad that the airport’s good news is helping the facility receive attention it deserves in the aviation community. CLICK HERE to see the original article.
One year ago, we reported that the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was receiving an $82,000 grant for computer technology. CLICK HERE to see the story.
“The Thing from Another World” remains one of our favorite sci-fi films. Quite something when you realize it was released 71 years ago. Watched it again last night. The trivia with the film notes that it had better box office than two other sci-fi giants from that year, “When Worlds Collide” and “The Day the Earth Stood Still.”
Klaatu barada nikto.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.