After writing last week about Miracle Farms Market in Bodcaw, we decided to check with Suzanne’s Fruit Farm at Hampton about the prospects for its 2021 fruit crop. Sylvia Reddin expects a better peach and blueberry crop than last year. There will be a plum crop but not as many as 2020. Muscadines have not bloomed yet so the farm can’t tell their condition. The late cold snap killed a lot of limbs of white peach trees. The farm looks to have ripe blueberries around June 1. July and August are the heart of the peach-picking season. CLICK HERE to keep up with Suzanne’s Fruit Farm.
We encourage people with the acreage to cultivate fruit and nut trees – for their own enjoyment if nothing else.
Some residents got a great view of a B-2 and a B-52 heading toward the weekend air show at Barksdale Air Force Base.
Spirit.
Be on the watch for motorcycles, but their drivers must also be on watch for themselves. Two motorcycle operators died in Arkansas over the weekend. One struck a tree in White County, and another left a roadway in Jefferson County. In addition, a passenger in a Polaris Ranger died when the driver failed to negotiate a turn at high speed in Benton County – she died when it overturned.
We recorded 1.75 inches of rain during the weekend, raising the May total to 2.53 inches. We have recorded 22.99 inches of rain since January 1.
It’s Magnolia Blossom Festival week! Things are getting spruced up.
We had some fun with readers of the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook this weekend. On Friday, we polled them on the number of places they lived. On Saturday, we invited them to speculate about what their pets would say if they had the power of speech. CLICK HERE to see our Facebook page.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3854.