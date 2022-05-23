This is our official welcome to the Columbia County Assessor’s Office, which is running a temporary advertisement. It reminds residents that Tuesday, May 31 is the deadline to assess personal property without penalty. People who click on the ad will be directed to a website where they will be able to assess their taxes online. It’s a convenient way to save yourself a trip to the Assessor’s Office. Of course, the office is open at the County Annex on Boundary Street during regular hours except for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday.
The murders of two former Magnolia residents were the focus of an episode of ABC’s “20/20” program on Friday night. Brandon Woodruff is serving a double-life sentence for the October 16, 2005 murders of his parents, Dennis and Normal Woodruff, in Royce City, TX. Brandon was attending Abilene Christian University and his sister, Charla, was attending Southern Arkansas University at the time of crime. There have been efforts attempting to prove Brandon Woodruff’s innocence – or at least, to prove that evidence was insufficient or a conviction. So far, these efforts haven’t convinced a judge.
We first published our “Enemy of the People” ad in September 2020. Today struck us as a good day to bring it back.
Ten years ago, we reported that Tom Cotton defeated Beth Anne Rankin in the Republican Party primary for the United States House of Representatives. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Sure we do.
We enjoyed watching the Bandit Run through Magnolia today. CLICK HERE to see our coverage at Magnolia Reporter on Facebook.
Residents have the chance to see NCAA baseball at a high level on Friday and Saturday as Southern Arkansas hosts Augustana in a Division II Super Regional at Walker Stadium. The winner of the best-of-three series advances to the Division II World Series in Cary, NC. CLICK HERE for more details.
Could not have cued the rain any better on Saturday night. The street sweeper had just rumbled away when a rainstorm arrived to wash away the remnants of the 2022 Magnolia Blossom Festival. We enjoyed the festival and hope you did as well.
Ate too much at the Magnolia Blossom Festival but enjoyed all of it. Columbia County Cattlemen’s Association hamburger. Apostolic Church gumbo. A corndog from one of the many corndog vendors. A Texas Twister. Found ourselves looking for a fried pie but never found it. We’re told there were a record number of food vendors this year.
Posted exclusively on our website are three videos of the Magnolia Blossom Festival. Two are from Steve Ford and his drone. One is by Stacey Kilgore from the parade. We hope readers enjoy them.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.