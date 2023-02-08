Magnolia’s restaurant industry got a big shake-up on Monday when Jason and Casey McClure announced on the Wade’s Diner page on Facebook that its East Main location will cut hours to 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The East Main location will be closed as soon as Wade’s original West Main site can be reopened. “We are going back to the basics here at Wade’s!” the announcement said. “From the very beginning our founder & father had a concept to sell the best burgers with the best service. We want to continue to honor that vision & provide that same service & great food for years to come. With the challenges that the last few years have brought, we have made the decision to go back to where this all started at the original Wade’s on West Main.” The McClure’s intend to place the East Main location up for sale.
The Wade’s location on East Main, with land and improvements, has an appraised value just under $300,000. The McClure’s were granted a building permit in mid-2019 for $100,000 worth of improvements. The West Main site was shut down once the East Main location opened. The remodeling and move in 2019 had the misfortune of coming along just months before the COVID-19 pandemic roiled the restaurant industry.
It takes a certain kind of courage to pare back any business and go into retrenchment mode. The plus side is that Wade’s had a good business on the west side of town before the move. We’re sure fans will follow the restaurant wherever it goes.
Anyone who doubts the wisdom of Wade’s decision would do well to remember the recent example of a different locally-owned Magnolia restaurant that scaled up, spent a lot of money to remodel a location, went far beyond what had been a successful business model … and wound up in foreclosure. More than most businesses, a restaurant cannot bite off more than it can chew.
Many people will tell you that Magnolia doesn’t have enough restaurants. We’d say Magnolia has too many restaurants for the population. When we heard the news about Wade’s on Monday, we wrote out a list of those places in Magnolia where one can walk in, place an order, and sit down to eat a meal. We came up with a list of 46 such businesses within the city limits, and we’re sure to have missed a couple. We did include food trucks, but didn’t include convenience stores and grocers. Setting aside the number of residents who don’t make restaurant choices (the very old and the very young), there’s approximately one restaurant for every 180-190 people in Magnolia.
Our major restaurant problem is the lack of diversity. We’d gladly sacrifice two or three of our existing restaurants in exchange for Thai, Vietnamese, Greek or Italian food venues. Then there are the dozen or so vacant restaurant locations in Magnolia – many of which could be opened with minor work.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.